Repco parade to farewell Pukekohe

The iconic circuit will close its doors early next year making this weekend's Auckland SuperSprint the final time it will host Supercars.

To celebrate the venue's rich motor racing history, Supercars series sponsor Repco has put together the Farewell Pukekohe Parade.

The parade will feature 14 cars that have a connection to Kiwi motorsport and the 60-year history at Pukekohe Park.

That includes an ex-Denny Hulme Repco Brabham BT 16, one of Kiwi legend Kenny Smith's Formula 5000s, an ex-Hulme McLaren Can-Am car, and the Team New Zealand A1GP car.

The King of Pukekohe, Greg Murphy, will be represented in the parade by his NZ V8 SuperTourer title-winning VE Holden Commodore.

The parade will take place at 2:45pm local time on Saturday and 3:15pm local time on Sunday.

Full list of Repco Farewell Pukekohe Parade race vehicles

Repco Brabham BT 16 Formula 2 car raced by Denny Hulme

Ken Smith Formula 5000

Sidchrome Mustang raced by Jim Richards

BRM Formula 1 Car

AMCO Mini (multiple Mini 7 MSNZ Championship winner)

McRae F5000 GM1 raced by Graham McRae

Lighting Direct Porsche (campaigned by Owen Evans and won many Super GT Championships and also held the NZ land speed record)

Graham Addis Charger

McLaren Can-Am raced by Hulme

Manon Escort (multiple Classic Saloon Car Championships winner)

Black Beauty A1GP car

V8 SuperTourer raced by Greg Murphy

McLaren M10B F5000

Palmer Tube Mills Ford Mustang

Castrol Toyota – (multiple NZ Touring Car Championship winner)