Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

shares
comments
Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
By:

Supercars has confirmed that the 2020 season will end with the Bathurst 1000, following a double-header at The Bend Motorsport Park.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, Supercars will use the Bathurst 1000, the only endurance race on the 2020 schedule, to bring the season to a close.

That will allow team personnel usually based in locked down Victoria, who have been on the road since early July due to border restrictions, to return home and enjoy and extended off-season.

The Great Race has also been pushed be back a week, with the original October 11 date swapped for October 18.

Motorsport Australia has already confirmed that both a Supercars series winner and an Australian Touring Car Champion can be crowned after Bathurst.

Meanwhile, The Bend has been locked in for a September double-header.

After weeks of speculation about an additional two rounds at Queensland Raceway, Motorsport.com revealed last week that The Bend had become a genuine contender for the September slot.

That's now official, the South Australian circuit set to host racing across the September 19-20 and 26-27 weekends.

There are currently no border restrictions between South Australia and Queensland, which means teams will be free to travel to The Bend and then return to the Queensland hub before heading to Bathurst.

The rapid-fire schedule means teams have just three free weekends between now and the end of the season – one after the Townsville double-header and another two between the The Bend double-header and the Bathurst 1000.

It's not yet clear if there will be a test day at any point before Bathurst to give co-drivers – most of whom haven't driven a Supercar since the pre-season test at The Bend in February – some seat time ahead of the 1000.

The confirmation of the revised schedule means the Sandown, Wanneroo and Symmons Plains events are officially cancelled.

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton’s qualifying lap "extra-terrestrial" - Wolff

Latest news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Ferrari must question decisions by "certain members"

1h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

3
Formula 1

Mercedes wary of rapid Ricciardo at Belgian GP start

31m
4
FIA F2

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

5
Formula 1

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs

Latest news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: McLaughlin wins tense finale

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.