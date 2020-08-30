Davison joins Tickford for Bathurst

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will be paired with Waters as part of a endurance line-up re-shuffle at the Ford squad.

Michael Caruso, who partnered Waters at last year's enduros, will be reunited with former teammate Lee Holdsworth.

James Moffat will continue in the Supercheap Auto-backed car, this year with Jack Le Brocq, while Broc Feeney has already been locked in alongside James Courtney.

Davison started the 2020 season as one of Tickford's four regular drivers, only to lose his ride during the coronavirus break after sponsor Milwaukee Tools pulled its backing.

His seat was taken over by Courtney, who'd split with Team Sydney after the season-opening Adelaide 500.

“I’m really excited,” said Davison of the Bathurst deal.

“[It’s been a] crazy year for so many, and it’s been hard to be on the sidelines, but to know I have such a great partner and team for the big one at Bathurst is pretty huge for me, it’s something I’m counting down the days for now.

"I know Cam well, I know everyone here at Tickford incredibly well, so I couldn’t be more excited to do my part in helping Cam and the team get a big result at Bathurst.”

The Davison signing means Alex Premat won't get the chance to defend his Bathurst crown.

The US-based Frenchman, who triumphed with Scott McLaughlin at Mount Panorama last October, had signed on with Tickford for what was meant to be three long-distance races this year.

However, with Australia's borders currently closed to the rest of the world, he's unable to travel from his Las Vegas base.

“I was very much looking forward to racing with Tickford at Bathurst, but unfortunately due to the challenges in arranging my travel, I will not be able to compete this year” said Premat.

“I wish the team luck and will be watching closely from the US. Bathurst is an incredible race and one I would like to win again, so I look forward to coming back as soon as I am able.”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards indicated that he'd like to have Premat as part of the line-up in 2021.

“It’s certainly unfortunate for Alex, we were very excited to work with him,” Edwards said.

“He provided excellent feedback at the pre-season test in Tailem Bend, and was quickly getting along with the team.

"Of course we were really looking forward to helping him defend his Bathurst win, but with the complications in travel, as well as the way things change so quickly at the moment, we amicably decided it was best to not race together this year.

"That said we are interested in working together in 2021, so hopefully we’ll have him back in one of our cars again very soon.”

The re-shuffle has also left Jack Perkins without a Bathurst seat, after he'd originally been signed to partner Davison in the Milwaukee car.