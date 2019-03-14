Sign in
Supercars / Albert Park / Practice report

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin fastest in final practice

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin fastest in final practice
By:
1h ago

Scott McLaughin led a top four lock-out for the new Ford Mustang in the final pre-qualifying practice session at Albert Park.

Anton De Pasquale was the early pacesetter with a 1m56.414s, before the Shell Mustangs took over from the eight-minute mark onwards.

It was Fabian Coulthard that lowered the benchmark first with a 1m55.957s, that time bested by teammate McLaughlin's 1m55.851s at the mid-way point of the session.

The pre-qualifying Happy Hour started with three minutes to go, De Pasquale going quickest with a 1m55.456s.

The Erebus driver was immediately swamped by Chaz Mostert and Jamie Whincup, who went first and second with a 1m55.171s and 1m55.353s respectively.

David Reynolds and Cam Waters both had cracks at top spot right on the flag, the Tickford driver going closest with a time less than a tenth shy of Mostert.

McLaughlin then bulldozed his way to the top to the tune of six-tenths with a 1m54.551s right at the death, Coulthard only able to close the gap to two-tenths on his qualifying sim lap.

Mostert slipped back to third thanks to the Penske Fords' late improvement, followed by Waters, Reynolds and Whincup.

Nick Percat ended up seventh in the late rush despite complaining of a faulty dash, De Pasquale was eighth, and Tickford pair Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison rounded out the Top 10.

Shane van Gisbergen was outside the first 10 for a second session running, the Kiwi just 20th despite getting a full session of running under his belt.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'54.5518  
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'54.7700 0.2182
3 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'55.1711 0.6193
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'55.2463 0.6945
5 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.2721 0.7203
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.3531 0.8013
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.4359 0.8841
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.4566 0.9048
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'55.4860 0.9342
10 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'55.5142 0.9624
11 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima L33 1'55.6807 1.1289
12 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.7836 1.2318
13 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.9507 1.3989
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima L33 1'55.9695 1.4177
15 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.0009 1.4491
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.1073 1.5555
17 3 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima L33 1'56.1124 1.5606
18 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.1329 1.5811
19 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.3294 1.7776
20 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.3716 1.8198
21 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.6052 2.0534
22 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima L33 1'57.2360 2.6842
23 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.3477 2.7959
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.7052 3.1534
