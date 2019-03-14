Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin fastest in final practice
Scott McLaughin led a top four lock-out for the new Ford Mustang in the final pre-qualifying practice session at Albert Park.
Anton De Pasquale was the early pacesetter with a 1m56.414s, before the Shell Mustangs took over from the eight-minute mark onwards.
It was Fabian Coulthard that lowered the benchmark first with a 1m55.957s, that time bested by teammate McLaughlin's 1m55.851s at the mid-way point of the session.
The pre-qualifying Happy Hour started with three minutes to go, De Pasquale going quickest with a 1m55.456s.
The Erebus driver was immediately swamped by Chaz Mostert and Jamie Whincup, who went first and second with a 1m55.171s and 1m55.353s respectively.
David Reynolds and Cam Waters both had cracks at top spot right on the flag, the Tickford driver going closest with a time less than a tenth shy of Mostert.
McLaughlin then bulldozed his way to the top to the tune of six-tenths with a 1m54.551s right at the death, Coulthard only able to close the gap to two-tenths on his qualifying sim lap.
Mostert slipped back to third thanks to the Penske Fords' late improvement, followed by Waters, Reynolds and Whincup.
Nick Percat ended up seventh in the late rush despite complaining of a faulty dash, De Pasquale was eighth, and Tickford pair Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison rounded out the Top 10.
Shane van Gisbergen was outside the first 10 for a second session running, the Kiwi just 20th despite getting a full session of running under his belt.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'54.5518
|2
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'54.7700
|0.2182
|3
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'55.1711
|0.6193
|4
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'55.2463
|0.6945
|5
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.2721
|0.7203
|6
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.3531
|0.8013
|7
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.4359
|0.8841
|8
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.4566
|0.9048
|9
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'55.4860
|0.9342
|10
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'55.5142
|0.9624
|11
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'55.6807
|1.1289
|12
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.7836
|1.2318
|13
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'55.9507
|1.3989
|14
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'55.9695
|1.4177
|15
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.0009
|1.4491
|16
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.1073
|1.5555
|17
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'56.1124
|1.5606
|18
|33
|Richie Stanaway
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.1329
|1.5811
|19
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.3294
|1.7776
|20
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.3716
|1.8198
|21
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'56.6052
|2.0534
|22
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'57.2360
|2.6842
|23
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'57.3477
|2.7959
|24
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'57.7052
|3.1534
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Albert Park
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
