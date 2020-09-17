Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 field nearing completion

Bathurst 1000 field nearing completion
By:

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 field is nearly complete, with just a handful of seats still up for grabs a month out from the Great Race.

Bathurst will play host to the sole two-driver round on a truncated 2020 Supercars schedule, with the other enduros at The Bend and the Gold Coast binned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the recent confirmations of Dale Wood and Jack Perkins alongside Rick Kelly and Jack Smith respectively, there are now just four seats yet to be locked in – one at Kelly Racing (Andre Heimgartner), one at Brad Jones Racing (Macauley Jones) and both Team Sydney entries.

TCR ace Dylan O'Keeffe is rumoured to be the favourite for the Heimgartner seat, however that could be kiboshed by the fact he's currently outside of Australia.

The Melbourne-based driver is currently in Switzerland, having been granted an exemption to leave Australia to take part in the WTCR opener at Zolder last weekend.

Read Also:

However, thanks to a strict cap on new arrivals coming back to Australia, there's currently no guarantee he'll be able to return and then serve his 14-day quarantine in time for the Bathurst 1000.

As for there #3 Brad Jones Racing Holden, former series full-timer Tim Blanchard – who also owns the Racing Entitlements Contract that underpins the entry – is expected to partner Macauley Jones.

There's an equally logical outcome for Team Sydney as well, team owner and 2016 Bathurst winner Jono Webb likely to team up with either Alex Davison or Chris Pither for the Great Race.

Should that be the case that would leave just one available seat at former Tekno squad.

The regular 24-car field will be bolstered by a single wildcard, Garry Rogers Motorsport set to field rookies Tyler Everingham and Nathan Herne in one of its Holdens.

Team Driver #1 Driver #2 Car
Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones TBC Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Thomas Randle Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Jordan Boys Holden Commodore ZB
Tickford Racing Lee Holdsworth Michael Caruso Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Will Davison Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing James Courtney Broc Feeney Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Andre Heimgartner TBC Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Rick Kelly Dale Wood Ford Mustang GT
Erebus Motorsport David Reynolds Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB
Erebus Motorsport Anton De Pasquale Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
DJR Team Penske Fabian Coulthard Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
DJR Team Penske Scott McLaughlin Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT
Team 18 Mark Winterbottom James Golding Holden Commodore ZB
Team 18 Scott Pye Dean Fiore Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Alex Davison TBC Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Chris Pither TBC Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Garry Jacobson David Russell Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB
Garry Rogers Motorsport Tyler Everingham Nathan Herne Holden Commodore ZB
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

