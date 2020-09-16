Supercars
Previous
Supercars / The Bend / Preview

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

shares
comments
2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
By:

The home stretch of the 2020 Supercars season kicks off this weekend with the first of two consecutive rounds at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The three-race SuperSprint format will be in play for the weekend, with three 24-lap heats measuring 119 kilometres around the International layout.

Each race will feature a mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

It will be the third time Supercars has run on the 4.95-kilometre layout, ahead of a switch to the shorter West circuit for next week's second leg.

This week's action will see a return of the polarising Top 15 Shootout as part of qualifying for Saturday's opener.

On Sunday the two grids will determined with a pair of 10-minute, back-to-back qualifying sessions.

The soft tyre will be used for the first time at The Bend, with teams limited to five new sets of Dunlops from the end of practice onwards.

There will be two support categories in action, a combined sedans field and a return of the Aussie Tin Tops concept that debuted in Townsville.

Scott McLaughlin heads into the weekend with a 143-point series lead over Jamie Whincup.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times

Saturday 19th September 2020

  • Rookie Session: 9:05-9:25 AEST (8:35-8:55 local)
  • Practice 1: 9:40-10:10 AEST (9:10-9:40 local)
  • Practice 2: 10:55-11:25 AEST (10:25-10:55 local)
  • Qualifying 1: 12:40-12:50 AEST (12:10-12:20 local)
  • Qualifying 2: 13:00-13:10 AEST (12:30-12:40 local)
  • Top 15 Shootout: 13:20-14:05 AEST (12:50-13:35 local)
  • Race 1: 15:45-16:48 AEST (15:15-16:48 local)

Sunday 20th September 2020

  • Qualifying Race 2: 9:50-10:00 AEST (9:20-9:30 local)
  • Qualifying Race 3: 10:10-10:20 AEST (9:40-9:50 local)
  • Race 2: 12:25-13:28 AEST (11:55-12:58 local)
  • Race 3: 14:55-15:58 AEST (14:25-15:38)

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked soft compound tyres and 28 new soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the new soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint entry list

Num Driver Team Car
2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1™ Middy's Racing Holden Commodore ZB
3 Australia Macauley Jones Team Cooldrive Holden Commodore ZB
4 Australia Jack Smith SCT Logistics Racing Holden Commodore ZB
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Tekno Racing Ford Mustang GT
6 Australia Cameron Waters Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang GT
8 Australia Nick Percat Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
9 Australia David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
15 Australia Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT
17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB
19 Australia Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
20 Australia Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB
22 New Zealand Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
25 Australia Chaz Mostert Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB
34 Australia Jake Kostecki Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
35 Australia Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
44 Australia James Courtney Boost Mobile Racing Ford Mustang GT
55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
88 Australia Jamie Whincup Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
