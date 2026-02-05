Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list
The Bathurst 12 Hour 2026 will feature 35 cars, including 31 GT3 machines. After sparse fields in recent years, the starting grid is growing again.
#46 BMW M4 GT3, Team WRT: Valentino Rossi, Charles Weerts, Raffaele Marciello
The Bathurst 12 Hour race has finally overcome the minor crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the early 2020s. For the first time since 2020, the last edition before the pandemic, the field again comprises more than 30 cars.
The GT3 field alone has grown to 31 cars. Particularly encouraging is the 15 cars in the Pro Cup, a number not seen since before the pandemic. This is made possible, among other things, by the addition of General Motors and Ford to the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), which this year boasts six manufacturers, its strongest line-up since 2019.
The driver line-up for Herberth Motorsport, the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II fielded by the Melbourne Performance Center (MPC), and the two cars from Volante Rosso Motorsport are still unconfirmed.
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be contested with 2025-generation GT3 cars. Evo packages for 2026 will therefore not yet be used.
The field is rather sparse in the other classes. Only two teams are represented in GT4, while an IRC team returns to the Invitationals, which should please the local fans.
Class A: GT3
|#
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Category
|2
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|Earl Bamber / Nicky Catsburg / Alexander Sims
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Pro
|6
|Mercedes-AMG Team Tigani
|Philip Ellis / Jayden Ojeda / Fabian Schiller
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|9
|Hallmarc Racing Team MPC
|Marc Cini / Dean Fiore / Lee Holdsworth
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Bronze
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|B. Fullwood / D. Hamilton / A. Pato / M. Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|Pro-Am
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Bayley Hall / Rylan Gray / Marcos Flack / TBA
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|Silver
|21
|Herberth Motorsport
|Ralf Bohn / Alfred Renauer / Robert Renauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans / Davide Rigon / Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Ian James / Roman de Angelis / E. Barrichello
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bronze
|32
|BMW Team WRT
|Jordan Pepper / K. van der Linde / Charles Weerts
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|Pro
|44
|Geyer Valmont / Tigani
|S. Andrews / B. Leitch / S. Pires / M. Zalloua
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro-Am
|45
|RAM Motorsport / GWR
|Brett Hobson / Dylan O'Keeffe / Garth Walden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Silver
|46
|BMW Team WRT
|Augusto Farfus / Raffaele Marciello / Valentino Rossi
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|Pro
|47
|Supabarn / Tigani
|Z. Bates / J. Koundouris / T. Koundouris / D. Russell
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bronze
|61
|EBM (Earl Bamber M-sport)
|Klaus Bachler / Ricardo Feller / Laurin Heinrich
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Pro
|64
|HRT Ford Racing
|Broc Feeney / Christopher Mies / Dennis Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Pro
|75
|75 Express
|Jules Gounon / Kenny Habul / Luca Stolz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|77
|Craft-Bamboo Racing
|Ralf Aron / Lucas Auer / Maximilian Götz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|79
|Tsunami RT
|F. Babini / A. Fontana / D. Gaunt / J. Zelger
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Bronze
|86
|High Class Racing
|Kerong Li / Anders Fjordbach / Dorian Boccolacci
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|89
|Team KRC
|Ruan Cunfan / Max Hesse / Maxime Oosten
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|Bronze
|93
|Wall Racing
|A. Deitz / G. Denyer / T. D'Alberto / M. Mapelli
|Lamborghini Huracan Evo2
|Bronze
|95
|Optimum Motorsport
|Ben Barnicoat / Marvin Kirchhöfer / G. Patterson
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|Pro
|99
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|B. Green / Abu Bakar Ibrahim / Jefri Ibrahim / J. Love
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Pro-Am
|100
|Grove Racing
|Kai Allen / Will Davison / Brenton Grove
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|101
|Q / Team MPC
|Kent Quinn / Klark Quinn / Ryder Quinn / Tony Quinn
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Bronze
|183
|Jamec Racing/Melbourne Performance Center
|Brad Schumacher / Christopher Haase / Will Brown
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Pro
|193
|Ziggo Sport Tempesta
|R. Wood / C. Froggatt / J. Hui / L. Patrese
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Bronze
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Chaz Mostert / Thomas Randle / Cameron Waters
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|268
|Team BRM
|S. Brooks / J. Golding / A. Peroni / M. Rosser
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Pro-Am
|888
|Mercedes-AMG Team GMR
|Maro Engel / Mikael Grenier / Maxime Martin
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro
|911
|Absolute Racing
|Bastian Buus / Matt Campbell / Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Pro
Class C: GT4
|#
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|7
|Team NZ
|Graeme Dowsett / Romain Leroux / Chris van der Drift
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|42
|Method Motorsport
|Kevin Madsen / Adrian Kunzle / TBA
|McLaren Artura GT4
Class I: Invitation
|#
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|50
|KTM Vantage by GWR
|David Crampton / Trent Harrison / Glen Wood
|KTM X-Bow GT2
|111
|111 Racing
|Axle Dolandson / Darren Currie / Daniel Stutterd
|IRC GT
