Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR / Breaking news

Date, format revealed for new 'Bathurst International'

shares
comments
Date, format revealed for new 'Bathurst International'
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 10:58 PM

Details of the brand new Mount Panorama event have been revealed, including the name, date and the format of the TCR enduro race.

To be known as the Bathurst International, the event has been given a provisional date of December 4-6 in 2020, subject to confirmation of other international calendars.

The format of the TCR feature race has also been confirmed. As expected there will be a two-driver 500-kilometre enduro, with hopes of a capacity 55-car field featuring cars and drivers from around the world.

The race won't form part of the TCR Australia season, the domestic series set to race for points at Mount Panorama earlier in the year, with a sprint round over the Easter weekend.

Joining TCR on the Bathurst International bill will be S5000 and LMP3, both making their Mount Panorama debuts, as well as Heritage Muscle Cars and TA2.

The event will be run by TCR Australia promoter Australian Racing Group, in conjunction with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport and the Bathurst Regional Council.

“The Australian Racing Group is pleased to announce our Bathurst International event at Mount Panorama,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“This event was presented as a true opportunity to bring a new international focus to Bathurst.

"Up to now there has been limited opportunities for international drivers to compete at Australia’s best race track in cars they are used to racing in their home series.

“With the variety of categories on offer at the event, and a date that comes after most global series have concluded, it means the Bathurst International will see international drivers, teams and their cars compete head-to-head with Australia best drivers across multiple races over the event weekend.”

Will Brown, who this weekend will officially secure the inaugural TCR Australia title at The Bend, already has his hand up for both the TCR enduro and the S5000 races.

“Bathurst is an iconic race track, so to have the opportunity to compete against some of the world’s best touring car drivers and teams is something that I’m really excited about,” he said.

“The TCR cars will suit the Bathurst circuit, especially across the top of the mountain. It will be a wild ride, and I reckon that that their speed will surprise a a lot of people.

“In TCR Australia, we’ve had the chance to see a few international drivers come and compete, and we’ve seen how fast and how good they are. Most of the locals will have the advantage of knowing the track, but I suspect that our advantage will be gone after the first couple of practice sessions. We’ll all need to be on our best game.

“I was also fortunate to drive the S5000 car at Sandown, and that was really cool. They are going to be unbelievable at Bathurst and I really hope that I can be a part of that as well.”

Next article
Mazda Motorsports unveils new TCR car

Previous article

Mazda Motorsports unveils new TCR car
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Next session

TCR Europe: Monza

TCR Europe: Monza

11 Oct - 13 Oct

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced Phoenix with 'half a team' and an 'old car'

2
Formula 1

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

3
WRC

Fires cause angry teams to call for Rally Australia cancellation

21m
4
Formula 1

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

5
Formula 1

Revealed! How to spot what an F1 team is trying to hide

1h

Latest videos

Live: Monza - Race 2 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Monza - Race 2

Live: Monza - Race 1 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Monza - Race 1

TCR Europe: Barcelona race 2 start 03:06
TCR

TCR Europe: Barcelona race 2 start

TCR Europe - Race 1 - Oschersleben 01:28
TCR

TCR Europe - Race 1 - Oschersleben

Live: Oschersleben - Race 2 01:00:00
TCR

Live: Oschersleben - Race 2

Latest news

Date, format revealed for new 'Bathurst International'
TCR

Date, format revealed for new 'Bathurst International'

Mazda Motorsports unveils new TCR car
TCR

Mazda Motorsports unveils new TCR car

First TCR Cupra arrives in Australia
TCRA

First TCR Cupra arrives in Australia

S5000, TCR Australia promoter makes key commercial hire
Misc

S5000, TCR Australia promoter makes key commercial hire

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice
TCRA

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.