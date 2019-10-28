Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar

shares
comments
TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 3:13 AM

TCR Australia has confirmed a nine-event schedule for 2020, including a non-championship Asia Pacific Cup at Albert Park.

The schedule includes seven points-paying rounds and two non-championship events, the first of which is the TCR Asia Pacific Cup to be held over the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

The other non-points race will be the new Bathurst event in December, expected to feature a 500-kilometre TCR endurance race as its showcase.

The TCR Australia points-paying rounds will follow the Shannons Nationals schedule, kicking off at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of March, before heading to Mount Panorama for a sprint round on the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend over Easter.

There are then trips to Winton and The Bend in May and June, followed by a TBC in July and a trip to Phillip Island in August.

The series proper will end at Sandown in September before the second visit to Bathurst.

“The Australian Racing Group is delighted to confirm the provisional calendar for the 2020 TCR Australia Series,” said Australian Racing Group boss Matt Braid.

“The introduction of the TCR Asia Pacific Cup is the perfect way to kick off the new season. There will be a lot at stake when our local teams go up against some of the best TCR drivers and teams from around the world on the biggest stage that this country has to offer.

“Bringing Bathurst into our series is going to be a winner for everyone. It will be fabulous to see sprint touring car racing return to the iconic track in almost 25 years too.

“The TCR calendar featuring new and high-profile events, plus the ability for the competitors to race against international competition further cements TCR Australia as the most international and market-relevant touring car category in the the country for drivers and teams alike.”

2020 TCR Australia schedule 

Round Circuit Date
N/C (AGP/Asia Pacific Cup) Albert Park, VIC 12-15 March
1 (Shannons Nationals) Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW 27-29 March
2 (Shannons Nationals) Mount Panorama, NSW 10-12 April
3 (Shannons Nationals) Winton Raceway, VIC 1-3 May
4 (Shannons Nationals) The Bend Motorsport Park, SA 12-14 June
5 (Shannons Nationals) TBC 3-5 July
6 (Shannons Nationals) Phillip Island, VIC 21-23 August
7 (Shannons Nationals) Sandown Raceway, VIC 11-13 September
N/C (Fifth Bathurst event) Mount Panorama, NSW TBC
Next article
Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track

Previous article

Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Sandown

Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen "annoyed" Hamilton wasn't penalised too

2
NASCAR Cup

Almirola promises to "make it hell" for Kyle Busch

3
Supercars

Walkinshaw could provide Stanaway lifeline

1h
4
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Hamilton wins as Mercedes outfoxes Ferrari

5
Formula 1

Haas duo against giving up FP1s for Kubica in 2020

Latest news

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar
TCRA

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar

Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track
TCRA

Rebuilt Subaru TCR cars hit the track

TCR Cupra's Australian debut confirmed
TCRA

TCR Cupra's Australian debut confirmed

Rare Subaru TCR cars find new home
TCRA

Rare Subaru TCR cars find new home

First TCR Cupra arrives in Australia
TCRA

First TCR Cupra arrives in Australia

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.