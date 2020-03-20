Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR/S5000 promoter announces 'eSport Cup'

shares
comments
TCR/S5000 promoter announces 'eSport Cup'
By:
Mar 20, 2020, 5:09 AM

The promoter behind the TCR Australia and S5000s categories has announced it will run an Esports series while real-world racing is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers from the full suite of Australian Racing Group categories, including TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, Trans-Am and more, are set to take part in the series of online races.

The news follows confirmation that the next scheduled hit-out for each series, next weekend's Motorsport Australia Championships round in Sydney, has been postponed.

Among those already confirmed are TCR race winners Dylan O’Keeffe, Nathan Morcom and Aaron Cameron, along with S5000 stars Thomas Randle, James Golding and Tim Macrow.

Trans-Am drivers George Miedecke, Nathan Herne and Brett Holdsworth will also take part.

While ARG has teased that 'special guests' will be involved, the competition won't be open to pro gamers.

Races will be split between tin-tops and open-wheelers, with the winners taking home prize money.

“This week has been a roller coaster for everyone, both here in Australia and around the world," said ARG boss Matt Braid.

"This is a way for us to bring some normality back to our worlds as we are faced with our new environments.

“The initial response from drivers and teams has been very encouraging. I would not be surprised if we end up with a grid of around 40 cars, with dedicated drivers from the ARG stable of categories.

“The eSport Cup is open to all drivers and teams from the ARG categories, and there will be some really exciting entries keen to show their skills in the online format.

“More details will be available soon, however, we trust that all race fans will see this as a great way to fill the gaps before we get back to our real world racing.”

The series is set to kick off on the evening of April 2, with qualifying and races staged over a 90-minute meeting. It will then continue over consecutive weeks through April and May.

Supercars is also set to stage a 10-round Esports series to fill the gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Next article
Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park

Previous article

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , Gaming , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

2
Formula 1

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

3
Formula 1

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed

4
Super GT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

5
Supercars

Supercars planning 10 Eseries rounds

Latest news

TCR/S5000 promoter announces 'eSport Cup'
TCRA

TCR/S5000 promoter announces 'eSport Cup'

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park
VASC

Drivers recount 'bizarre' Friday at Albert Park

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed
TCRA

Sydney TCR Australia, S5000 event postponed

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow
TCRA

Fate of Sydney TCR, S5000 round to be decided tomorrow

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.