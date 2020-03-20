Aussie motorsport that is going ahead this weekend

Motorsport Australia has confirmed that a number of club-level events will be able to go ahead, despite the government restrictions in place regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The following events will take place over the next two days:

Date Event Venue March 21 Multi Club Motorkhana Boisdale Hill Climb Circuit (VIC) March 21-22 METEC Motorkhana Club Competition Metec Driver Training (VIC) March 22 MCSA Sprint Series Round 1 Mallala Raceway (SA) March 22 2020 WRX Club Championship Round 2 Sandown Raceway (VIC) March 22 Round 1 Tri Series Hillclimb Mount Cooperabung Hillclimb (NSW)

Limits on mass gatherings imposed by the Australian government, while event organisers across the board will put measures in place to keep participants safe.

“The primary thing will be the driving briefing to be done over PA system rather than everyone in a large group together,” Kurt Miglas from the WRX Impreza Club of Victoria explained.

“We are encouraging people to stay in their own garage with an electronic driver sign on link available, which will be on for five minutes to ensure they were present.

“We are doing basic hygiene type exercises including hand sanitiser stations around the track, as well as encouraging people to stay in their own garages rather than do large gatherings.

“Our events are mostly popular due to the social aspect, however in the current circumstances we have had to remove the food vendor and the certain areas where people usually mingle. We have also discouraged all spectators to attend.”