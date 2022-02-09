Talent named for SpeedSeries broadcast

Listen to this article

Experienced broadcaster and former Supercars anchor Matt White is set to lead the line-up for the new-look SpeedSeries coverage on the Nine-owned streaming service.

He'll be joined by the likes of Molly Taylor, Chris Stubbs, Richard Craill and Matt Naulty, all who played a part in the Seven Network coverage of the ARG suite of categories last year.

TCR Australia driver Michael Caruso, meanwhile, will add colour to the coverage.

Renowned race caller Greg Rust will be part of the coverage but not until at least the second event of the season, his New Zealand base making it impossible for him to join the coverage for this weekend's season opener in Tasmania due to border restrictions.





Motorsport.com understands more big names are likely to be added to the roster during he season.

“The Australian Racing Group, in conjunction with our new media and broadcast partner Stan Sport, are thrilled to announce our commentary team for the 2022 SpeedSeries,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“This is arguably the best team of broadcast talent in the country. Professional, knowledgeable and dedicated to delivering you, the fans, with the most entertaining and informative motorsport coverage possible.

“It is fantastic to have a broadcaster of the calibre of Matt White join our team. A thorough professional and gentleman, Matt is one of the best in the business and will be a great leader for our team.

“Welcoming Molly Taylor back for her second year with us is also very exciting. She proved that she is just as talented with a microphone as she is driving her race cars, and she is a great asset alongside our team of expert commentators.

“The Stan Sport deal represents an exciting, ground-breaking time for Australian motorsport, and we hope you enjoy the ride as much as we are going to.”

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, ARG has inked a lucrative deal for the broadcast of its suite of categories with Stan Sport.

The deal, believed to be worth $20 million over four years, will see the coverage carried by the streaming service.

The SpeedSeries will be headlined by TCR Australia and S5000 and will kick off with Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains this weekend.

The Race Tasmania coverage will also be shown live on the Gem TV channel as part of the Nine/Stan deal, before live coverage in Australia reverts solely to Stan.

For viewers outside of Australia, the Race Tasmania coverage will be carried by Motorsport.tv.