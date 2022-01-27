TCR Australia, S5000 set for new TV deal

Listen to this article

Coverage of the Australian Racing Group events, usually run in conjunction with the Motorsport Australia Championships, is poised to move to the Nine Network for the 2022 season.

Headlined by TCR Australia and S5000, and including the likes of Trans Am and GT World Challenge Australia, live coverage is expected to feature prominently on Nine's streaming platform Stan.

The shift comes amid a big push into the motor racing market for Stan Sport, which now has the Australian rights for IndyCar, the World Rally Championship, the World Endurance Championship and Formula E.

Coverage of the ARG/Motorsport Australia Championships is also likely to cross over onto Nine's range of TV channels.

Should the deal be formalised it will spell the end of ARG's two-year arrangement with the Seven Network.

ARG signed a significant TV deal with Seven ahead of the 2020 season, brokered by Seven boss and non-executive director at ARG James Warburton.

When the 2020 season didn't go ahead due to the pandemic the deal was basically transferred to 2021, Seven broadcasting all standalone rounds live.

That was underpinned by an extensive presenter line-up including a mix of Seven stars like Mark Beretta, Abbey Gelmi and Brad Hodge, and motor racing specialists like Greg Rust, Jess Dane and Jack Perkins.

It's not clear who from the talent pool will join the new-look coverage.

The 2022 ARG season it set to kick off with the Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains on February 11-13.