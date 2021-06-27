Former Bathurst 1000 backer makes TCR switch

The automotive parts retailer has extended its support of TCR Australia to include what is set to become the category's flagship event at Mount Panorama, the Bathurst International.

The deal formally rekindles Supercheap Auto's relationship with a major event at the famous circuit, after it lost the naming rights to the Bathurst 1000 to retail rival Repco last year.

“Supercheap Auto is excited to return to the Mountain as a naming rights sponsor this November,” said Supercheap Auto's managing director Benjamin Ward.

“The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will be an exciting event for fans and our team with world-class racing categories and drivers.

“Supercheap Auto have a long history with Bathurst and we look forward to working with the Australian Racing Group on showcasing this event globally.”

The inaugural running of Bathurst International will take place on November 26-28 this year, although it is likely to be a soft launch of sorts due to Australia's closed borders.

The initial idea for the event was for it to be headlined by a two-driver, 500-kilometre TCR enduro aimed at luring teams and drivers from around the world.

However any significant international component to this year's event will be stifled by the mandatory quarantine requirement to enter Australia.

That means the TCR enduro is likely to be deferred until the 2022 Bathurst International.

GT World Challenge Australia and Trans Am will join TCR on the Bathurst International bill this year, as well as S5000, which will make its competitive debut at the Mount Panorama circuit.

"The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is set to be the premier event for ARG’s racing categories which are internationally-aligned such as TCR, GT World Challenge and Trans Am, or feature attributes of top-level world motorsport as S5000 does,” said Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid.

"An event of this calibre needs a passionate, committed partner that understands the sport, its fans and the privilege that we have to be putting on a show at Mount Panorama.

"Supercheap Auto is undoubtedly that partner, and we are extremely proud to be extending our association with the SCA team to naming rights of the Bathurst International.”