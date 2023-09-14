Sugo SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for the sixth round of the season, slated to begin at 1.30pm local time on Sunday (GMT +9).

After a run of four 450km events, SUPER GT reverts to its traditional 300km format for Sugo, with no three-driver crews. But that doesn't mean the racing will be any less exciting around a venue renowned for creating drama aplenty.

Honda finally broke its victory duck last time out at Suzuka, as ARTA pair Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu thrust themselves into title contention. However, it means the #16 NSX-GT will carry a nominal 74kg of success ballast this weekend, meaning a stage two fuel flow restrictor.

The top two cars in the standings, the NDDP Racing Nissan (Katsumasa Chiyo/Mitsunori Takaboshi) and the #36 TOM'S Toyota GR Supra (Sho Tsuboi/Ritomo Miyata) are carrying the maximum stage three restrictor, while three cars - the Rookie Racing Toyota and the Hondas of Team Kunimitsu and Real Racing - have the stage one restrictor.

NISMO pair Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda sit on 50kg, just below the cut-off for a stage one restrictor, and will be eager to avenge their disqualification from the previous race at Suzuka.

For some lighter cars on the grid, Sugo represents the final chance to capitalise on this situation before the success ballast is halved for the following race at Autopolis. The #8 ARTA Honda of Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu (22kg), which hasn't score a point since the Okayama opener, falls firmly into this camp.

In the GT300 class, there are now four cars carrying the maximum 100kg success handicap - the Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 that won at Suzuka, the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3, the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 and the Inging Toyota GR86 GT that took a weather-assisted victory in Sugo in 2022.

The works Subaru BRZ often goes well at Sugo, but is now carrying 69kg of ballast following a third-place finish at Suzuka, on top of additional 15kg Balance of Performance adjustment for this weekend.

On the other hand, the K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 that provisionally scored pole last year comes to Sugo still very light on ballast, carrying only 15kg, while the Anest Iwata example is even lighter with only 3kg on board.

SUPER GT time schedule for Sugo Round 6

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Saturday September 16

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.15am/1.15am/8.15pm (Friday)/5.15pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2.40pm/6.40am/1.40am/10.40pm (Friday)

Sunday September 17

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (84 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Sugo?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Sugo Round 6

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 Team Impul Bridgestone 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Ukyo Sasahara Giuliano Alesi Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 16 Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Roberto Merhi Yoshiaki Katayama 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Bruno Spengler 9 Pacific Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Ryohei Sakaguchi Liang Jiatong 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Manabu Orido Hiroaki Nagai 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Ida Yuki Tanaka 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Takuya Otaki