Sugo SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT makes its annual visit to Sportsland Sugo this weekend as the title battles in both GT500 and GT300 really start to hot up. Here's how you can follow all the action.
A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for the sixth round of the season, slated to begin at 1.30pm local time on Sunday (GMT +9).
After a run of four 450km events, SUPER GT reverts to its traditional 300km format for Sugo, with no three-driver crews. But that doesn't mean the racing will be any less exciting around a venue renowned for creating drama aplenty.
Honda finally broke its victory duck last time out at Suzuka, as ARTA pair Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu thrust themselves into title contention. However, it means the #16 NSX-GT will carry a nominal 74kg of success ballast this weekend, meaning a stage two fuel flow restrictor.
The top two cars in the standings, the NDDP Racing Nissan (Katsumasa Chiyo/Mitsunori Takaboshi) and the #36 TOM'S Toyota GR Supra (Sho Tsuboi/Ritomo Miyata) are carrying the maximum stage three restrictor, while three cars - the Rookie Racing Toyota and the Hondas of Team Kunimitsu and Real Racing - have the stage one restrictor.
NISMO pair Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda sit on 50kg, just below the cut-off for a stage one restrictor, and will be eager to avenge their disqualification from the previous race at Suzuka.
For some lighter cars on the grid, Sugo represents the final chance to capitalise on this situation before the success ballast is halved for the following race at Autopolis. The #8 ARTA Honda of Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu (22kg), which hasn't score a point since the Okayama opener, falls firmly into this camp.
In the GT300 class, there are now four cars carrying the maximum 100kg success handicap - the Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 that won at Suzuka, the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3, the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 and the Inging Toyota GR86 GT that took a weather-assisted victory in Sugo in 2022.
The works Subaru BRZ often goes well at Sugo, but is now carrying 69kg of ballast following a third-place finish at Suzuka, on top of additional 15kg Balance of Performance adjustment for this weekend.
On the other hand, the K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 that provisionally scored pole last year comes to Sugo still very light on ballast, carrying only 15kg, while the Anest Iwata example is even lighter with only 3kg on board.
SUPER GT time schedule for Sugo Round 6
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Saturday September 16
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.15am/1.15am/8.15pm (Friday)/5.15pm (Friday)
Qualifying – 2.40pm/6.40am/1.40am/10.40pm (Friday)
Sunday September 17
Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)
Race (84 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)
Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone
How can I watch SUPER GT at Sugo?
Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
SUPER GT entry list for Sugo Round 6
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
1
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata
|
37
|
Ukyo Sasahara
Giuliano Alesi
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Toshiki Oyu
|
16
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ota
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Muta Racing Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Bridgestone
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira
|4
|Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Yokohama
|
Roberto Merhi
Yoshiaki Katayama
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|
Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler
|9
|
Pacific Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Liang Jiatong
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|27
|Yogibo Racing
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Reimei Ito
Yugo Iwasawa
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Yokohama
|
Manabu Orido
Hiroaki Nagai
|31
|apr
|Lexus LC500h GT
|Bridgestone
|
Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Ida
Yuki Tanaka
|50
|Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|K2 R&D LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Takuya Otaki
