SUPER GT preview show: Why Quintarelli is pumped up for Sugo
As we enter the critical phase of this year's SUPER GT season, four-time GT500 champion Ronnie Quintarelli joins Motorsport.tv to preview this weekend's much-anticipated Sugo round.
With three races left on the 2023 calendar, the battle for title honours is really hotting up with the respective leading crews from Nissan, Toyota and Honda all occupy the top three spots in the drivers' standings.
That follows an action-packed Suzuka race in which Honda finally broke its victory duck, and NISMO duo Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda were stripped of second place due to a technical infraction.
Quintarelli joins lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to reflect on an encouraging but ultimately frustrating race at Suzuka, the scene of Matsuda's huge crash earlier in the season, and look ahead to what will be a pivotal race for the title battle at Sugo.
The Italian veteran also reflects on his 20-year plus career in Japanese racing and what keeps him motivated to race at the top level into his 40s, while the trio also look back at the headlines since the previous show.
NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener
NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener NISMO Nissan had "luck on its side" in crazy Okayama opener
Okayama SUPER GT: Nissan wins bonkers wet/dry season opener
Okayama SUPER GT: Nissan wins bonkers wet/dry season opener Okayama SUPER GT: Nissan wins bonkers wet/dry season opener
Nissan drivers say Michelin’s wet dominance may be track-specific
Nissan drivers say Michelin’s wet dominance may be track-specific Nissan drivers say Michelin’s wet dominance may be track-specific
Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan
Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan
NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race
NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race
The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections
The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections
Latest news
Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji
Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji Toyota says Ferrari held back by driver inconsistency at Fuji
The grim future facing Marquez and Quartararo after vital MotoGP test
The grim future facing Marquez and Quartararo after vital MotoGP test The grim future facing Marquez and Quartararo after vital MotoGP test
Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin/McLaren progress
Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin/McLaren progress Mercedes given faith for 2024 F1 leap by Aston Martin/McLaren progress
Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season
Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season Why Juju Noda has quit Euroformula Open mid-season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.