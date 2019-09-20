Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
03 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
17 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Sugo / Breaking news

Rossiter cleared for Super GT return after skipping race

shares
comments
Rossiter cleared for Super GT return after skipping race
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Sep 20, 2019, 11:38 AM

James Rossiter will return to SUPER GT action at Sugo this weekend after being forced to miss the previous race at Autopolis due to an ear disorder.

Impul Nissan driver Rossiter was taken to hospital after qualifying at Autopolis a fortnight ago, and was subsequently advised by doctors to skip the following day’s race.

The announcement of his absence was made hours before the race, with Katsumasa Chiyo drafted in as a last-minute replacement.

Rossiter has now fully recovered in the two-week break between the two races, and will return to the wheel of the #12 GT-R in first practice on Saturday.

“Yeah, I had some issue with my right ear,” Rossiter told Motorspsort.com. “On Saturday it already it was bad enough and after qualifying I asked to visit the hospital. 

“The result of this on Saturday, the decision was taken by the doctors for me not to participate in the race. You know at the time of course I was very frustrated but the doctors here have your best interest at heart. 

“I respect the decision from the doctors, from NISMO and Team Impul. It was very difficult decision for everybody but I thank them for their good decision, my recovery was very fast. Already on Tuesday after the race weekend I had everything back to normal. 

“This was the most important thing for my health and everything’s been really good for the last week. I’ve been testing [the DS Techeetah] Formula E [car] back in Europe and speed is really good.

"I’m really happy to be back here this weekend and happy that this problem was solved so quickly and grateful for the support from the team, NISMO and GTA."

Rossiter has yet to win a GT500 race since leaving the Lexus camp at the end of 2018 to join Impul, with a podium at a rain-shortened race at Okayama being his and teammate Daiki Sasaki’s best result of the year.

But Impul scored a third-place finish at Sugo last year and was also the quickest of the Nissan teams in an in-season test at the same venue in August.

Asked if Sugo is a track which suits the Nissan GT-R, Rossiter said: "Yes and no. In the test we didn’t have such a good feeling but many things have changed since the test. 

“And we’ve made a good choice for the tyres this weekend, looking for the weather. So we will do our best. We are running out of races to get us on the podium and to get a win.

"So maximum motivation this weekend to do everything possible to bring a victory for Team Impul."

#12 Team Impul Nissan GT-R: James Rossiter

#12 Team Impul Nissan GT-R: James Rossiter

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances

Previous article

TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Sugo
Drivers James Rossiter
Teams Impul
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Sugo

Sugo

21 Sep - 22 Sep
Practice Starts in
11 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
44 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

1h
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as Bottas crashes

2h
3
Formula 1

Renault backs time penalties as alternative to grid drops

10m
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez 1.6s clear in first practice

3h
5
Formula 1

Why Ferrari would be mad to shun Hulkenberg again

49m

Latest videos

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo 00:35
Super GT

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo

Sugo Race 00:00
Super GT

Sugo Race

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights 01:43
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc 03:19
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc

SUPER GT Autopolis: Pitlane Mayhem 00:40
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Pitlane Mayhem

Latest news

Rossiter cleared for Super GT return after skipping race
SGT

Rossiter cleared for Super GT return after skipping race

TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances
SGT

TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race
DTM

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards
DTM

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards

How the Toyota Supra legend was forged
SGT

How the Toyota Supra legend was forged

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.