Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Sugo / Breaking news

TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances

shares
comments
TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 8:07 AM

TOM'S Lexus drivers Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa are confident of overhauling the points-leading Team LeMans squad in the final two rounds of the SUPER GT season, as they chase a second title in three years.

Cassidy and Hirakawa have emerged as the closest challengers to championship leaders Kazuya Oshima and Kenta Yamashita, who pulled clear of the rest of the field with back-to-back victories at Buriram and Fuji.

The drivers of the #37 Lexus LC500 have since brought down the deficit to 10 points with a podium finish at Autopolis, and Cassidy remains bullish about his title prospects heading into the penultimate round at Sugo this weekend.

The Kiwi believes he and Hirakawa have been more consistent than the LeMans pair, and that the gap between the two Lexus cars was skewed by the second race at Fuji, where Oshima and Yamashita lucked in with a safety car.

“Our prospects for the win this weekend will be a little bit difficult,” Cassidy told Motorsport.com. “Honda have been really dominant at Sugo in terms of speed. We also struggled a little bit at the previous test at Sugo. 

"But it’s quite clear our target now is to gain points on car #6 [Oshima and Yamashita] to take the championship fight to Motegi. I’m quite confident. I know I need two great races but our performance has been very good this year. 

"In general I think we’ve basically always been stronger than the #6, just the safety car call at Fuji has cost us a lot on the points. So we are trying to catch back from that.”

After mid-race showers and subsequent safety car periods shook up the order at Autopolis, Hirakawa charged through the field on a drying circuit to claim the final spot on the podium on the very last lap.

Buoyed by the result, the Japanese driver feels he and Cassidy could overturn Oshima and Yamashita’s points advantage as early as Sugo.

“It was good to have narrowed the points difference to car #6 and I am glad that I was able to catch up with them more than I thought,” Hirakawa said.

"I think there is a good chance [to overhaul the LeMans team]. At Sugo, we want to be able to narrow down the gap even more and if it goes well there is a possibility that we can overturn it, so we want to aim for that.”

Additional reporting by Tomohiro Yoshita

Next article
R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race

Previous article

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Sugo
Drivers Ryo Hirakawa , Nick Cassidy
Teams TOM'S
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Sugo

Sugo

21 Sep - 22 Sep
Practice Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

1h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

30m
3
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

4
MotoGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

5
Extreme E

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team

1h

Latest videos

Sugo Race 00:00
Super GT

Sugo Race

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights 01:43
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc 03:19
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc

SUPER GT Autopolis: Pitlane Mayhem 00:40
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Pitlane Mayhem

SUPER GT Autopolis: rain arrives 03:16
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: rain arrives

Latest news

TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances
SGT

TOM'S pair bullish of Super GT title chances

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race
DTM

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards
DTM

Super GT teams reveal liveries for DTM wildcards

How the Toyota Supra legend was forged
SGT

How the Toyota Supra legend was forged

Honda changes NSX engine layout for Class One era
SGT

Honda changes NSX engine layout for Class One era

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.