Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
First Practice in
08 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Rossiter: Japan chapter “closed” after Nissan split

shares
comments
Rossiter: Japan chapter “closed” after Nissan split
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Mar 6, 2020, 11:33 AM

Ex-SUPER GT and Super Formula racer James Rossiter admits his stint racing in Japan is now “closed” following his split from Nissan last winter.

Rossiter had been a mainstay of SUPER GT with Lexus from 2013 to 2017, winning six races in that time and also racing in Super Formula, before switching from the Toyota camp to Nissan ahead of the 2019 season.

The Briton however endured a tough season sharing Team Impul’s GT-R with Daiki Sasaki despite a promising start to the campaign, and his place in the team was given to newcomer Kazuki Hiramine for 2020 following Nissan’s traditional end-of-season shootout at Fuji.

Since then he has focussed on his test and development driver role with the DS Techeetah Formula E squad, with his responsibilities having grown to encompass team management.

He was present for last weekend’s Marrakesh E-Prix, deputising for the unwell Jean-Eric Vergne in first practice, although this meant he was ineligible to take part in Sunday’s rookie test as had been originally planned.

“I felt the timing was right to come back to Europe,” Rossiter told Motorsport.com in Morocco. “It was something I had been thinking about since [former DS Techeetah sporting director] Pedro de la Rosa left the team at the end of August last year.

“The team had a space on the management side and they were pushing me quite a lot to come. Also JEV [Vergne] was quite keen for me to come and help in the capacity that Pedro was working in.

“I’m not getting any younger, I’m 36, and I thought it might not be such a bad thing. I know the team, I’ve been working with them for a long time and they are an amazing group of people. It was a conscious decision to stop in Japan for this reason.

“I could have stayed in Japan for two, three more years, and then what do I do when I’m 40? It was a conscious career choice.”

James Rossiter, Team Impul Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500

James Rossiter, Team Impul Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

He added: “I’m happy with the way things played out. I’m very grateful to NISMO for the last year. We had our ups and downs, but there was no problem with the speed.”

Asked if the Japan chapter of his career was therefore over, Rossiter replied: “It’s closed. I’m happy about it. I had an amazing time, I had an amazing career over there.

“I do miss the Japanese fans, who are amazing, and I’m sad I didn’t get to say goodbye to them properly, but I’m sure I’ll come visit a race and see them.”

However, Rossiter stopped shy of saying his full-time driving days had come to an end, suggesting there could be “opportunities within the PSA Group” in future.

Asked if that could mean being part of Peugeot’s FIA World Endurance Championship project, slated to begin in 2022, Rossiter would only say: “As you like to interpret it.”

Related video

Next article
Honda Super GT signing has F1 potential - Mugen

Previous article

Honda Super GT signing has F1 potential - Mugen
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT , Formula E
Drivers James Rossiter
Teams Techeetah
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Okayama

Okayama

10 Apr - 12 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams "unrecognisable" compared to 12 months ago

2h
2
Formula 1

The changes aimed at keeping McLaren ahead of the midfield

1h
3
Super GT

Rossiter: Japan chapter “closed” after Nissan split

20m
4
Other open wheel

McRae makes impressive circuit racing debut

5
Formula 1

Why F1’s fuel flow clampdown means even heavier cars

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Rossiter: Japan chapter “closed” after Nissan split
SGT

Rossiter: Japan chapter “closed” after Nissan split

Honda Super GT signing has F1 potential - Mugen
SGT

Honda Super GT signing has F1 potential - Mugen

Super GT reveals 45-car 2020 entry list
SGT

Super GT reveals 45-car 2020 entry list

Audi factory driver Mies to race in Super GT
SGT

Audi factory driver Mies to race in Super GT

De Oliveira returns to Nissan Super GT stable
SGT

De Oliveira returns to Nissan Super GT stable

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.