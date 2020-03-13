Top events
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen reveals striking Red Bull Super GT livery

shares
comments
Mugen reveals striking Red Bull Super GT livery
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 3:46 AM

Team Mugen has revealed a striking new livery ahead of the 2020 SUPER GT season, the result of its deepening ties with energy drink giant Red Bull.

Ahead of the start of pre-season testing at Okayama, Mugen took the wraps off the design for its #16 Honda NSX-GT, featuring prominent 'Red Bull White Edition' branding.

#16 MUGEN NSX-GT test version with

#16 MUGEN NSX-GT test version with "White Red Bull"

Photo by: Red Bull Photofiles

Hideki Mutoh and Ukyo Sasahara were previously confirmed as Mugen's 2020 drivers, the latter replacing the now-retire Daisuke Nakajima in the team's line-up.

Read Also:

The all-white design is just for the two pre-season tests, before a different livery is unveiled in early April ahead of the first round of the season at Okayama on April 11-12.

Mugen already has a well-established relationship with Red Bull in Super Formula, having provided seats for the Austrian firm's junior drivers in recent seasons.

Juri Vips, Team Mugen

Juri Vips, Team Mugen

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Pierre Gasly, Nirei Fukuzumi, Dan Ticktum, Pato O'Ward and most recently Juri Vips (above) have all raced in the famous dark blue, red and yellow colours driving for the team.

It's believed another Red Bull-backed driver, Lucas Auer, was in the frame to drive for Mugen in SUPER GT this season before the Austrian signed a deal to return to the DTM with BMW.

Toyota's flagship TOM'S outfit has had prominent Red Bull branding on the #37 car shared by Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa since 2017, but this was not present when the squad released renders of what their 2020 machines would look like (see below).

Read Also:

TOM'S 2020 SUPER GT Livery

TOM'S 2020 SUPER GT Livery

Photo by: TOM'S

Super GT still confident of staging Okayama opener

Super GT still confident of staging Okayama opener
About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Hideki Mutoh , Ukyo Sasahara
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Okayama

Okayama

10 Apr - 12 Apr

