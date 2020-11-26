Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
29 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu's iconic Raybrig sponsorship deal to end after 2020

shares
comments
Kunimitsu's iconic Raybrig sponsorship deal to end after 2020
By:

Kunimitsu’s decades-long sponsorship deal with Raybrig will conclude after the 2020 SUPER GT season at Fuji Speedway this weekend, the championship-winning outfit has announced.

Former motorcycle racer and one-time Formula 1 grand prix starter Kunimitsu Takahashi's eponymous team has been racing in SUPER GT and its forerunner All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship since 1994, with Raybrig joining the team following year.

The Kunimitsu-Raybrig partnership has been one of the most iconic in Japan's domestic motor racing series, spawning a popular blue livery that remains on the team's Honda NSX-GT till date.

However, Japanese light bulbs maker Stanley Electric has decided to discontinue the Raybrig brand, leading to the termination of its partnership with Kunimitsu.

Team Kunimitsu, which won its maiden GT500 title with Formula 1 champion Jenson Button and Noaki Yamamoto in 2018, said it will remain in SUPER GT next year and will release more details about its programme at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January.

Team Kunimitsu competes in the 2020 season with Yamamoto and ex-Formula 2 driver Tadasuke Makino following Button's exit from SUPER GT.

"With the release of Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., we are pleased to announce that our team vehicle "Raybrig NSX-GT", which has been supporting us for many years with the final round of SUPER GT2020, will reach the last run," Team Kunimitsu said in a statement.

"We will continue to participate in TEAM Kunimitsu's SUPER GT from next year onwards. The system announcement for the next fiscal year will be announced at the Tokyo Auto Salon scheduled to be held in January 2021.

"Please continue to support car No. 100 Raybrig NSX-GT, Team Kunimitsu so that Raybrig NSX-GT will welcome the last run to regain the championship at the final round of Fuji Speedway."

SUPER GT risked losing another iconic livery last year when Impul's long-time sponsor Calsonic was acquired by Magneti Marelli. 

However, Magneti Marelli eventually decided to retain the Calsonic brand after the acquisition, allowing the Nissan team to retain its popular blue colour scheme.

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory

Previous article

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19

Roberts explains decision to turn down Aprilia MotoGP offer
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Roberts explains decision to turn down Aprilia MotoGP offer

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 should not repeat same mistakes with new engine rules

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain

Latest news

Kunimitsu's iconic Raybrig sponsorship deal to end after 2020
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu's iconic Raybrig sponsorship deal to end after 2020

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory
SGT Super GT / Interview

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory

Real Honda needs to "invent something" to beat Toyota
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Real Honda needs to "invent something" to beat Toyota

Can Honda take Super GT ‘revenge’ on Toyota’s home turf?
SGT Super GT / Preview

Can Honda take Super GT ‘revenge’ on Toyota’s home turf?

Trending

1
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season

30min
2
World Superbike

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

21h
3
Formula 1

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

15h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19

20min
5
MotoGP

Roberts explains decision to turn down Aprilia MotoGP offer

16h

Latest news

Kunimitsu's iconic Raybrig sponsorship deal to end after 2020
SGT

Kunimitsu's iconic Raybrig sponsorship deal to end after 2020

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory
SGT

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory

Real Honda needs to "invent something" to beat Toyota
SGT

Real Honda needs to "invent something" to beat Toyota

Can Honda take Super GT ‘revenge’ on Toyota’s home turf?
SGT

Can Honda take Super GT ‘revenge’ on Toyota’s home turf?

Habsburg "very interested" in racing in Japan in 2021
SF

Habsburg "very interested" in racing in Japan in 2021

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.