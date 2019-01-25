Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Super GT / Breaking news

Kobayashi: Le Mans win bid behind Super GT exit

shares
comments
Kobayashi: Le Mans win bid behind Super GT exit
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Co-author: Jamie Klein
32m ago

Kamui Kobayashi has revealed that he will not return to Super GT for a second season to focus his efforts on winning the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Kobayashi dovetailed his commitments in the FIA World Endurance Championship with his first full season in Super GT’s premier class last year, teaming up with fellow former Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen at Lexus Team Sard.

The 32-year-old won in Thailand and finished 13th in the championship, despite missing the second round at Fuji due to a clash.

However, with the 2018/19 WEC season reaching its crucial final stages, Kobayashi says his first priority is to win the Le Mans 24 Hours and the LMP1 title with teammates Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez.

The #7 Toyota trio currently sit second in the championship, just five points behind the sister #8 car of Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi, following back-to-back wins in Fuji and Shanghai.

“I want to have more [free] time,” Kobayashi told Motorsport.com. “They offered me the opportunity [to continue] this year, we did three categories [including Super Formula] in one season, it’s a bit tough.

“We are fighting in WEC and we’ve got three races left, it makes a big difference to my life, if we win Le Mans and the championship.

“It would be a nice end to the story, so I just want to focus, do more tests. If we do Super GT we would have to miss a couple of tests, which is not really my way.

“I prefer to focus on WEC to make the best job. That’s why I prefer to stop Super GT.”

Despite quitting Super GT, Kobayashi is set for another busy year as he is expected to continue racing in Super Formula on top of his primary WEC programme.

He will also contest the Suzuka 10 Hours for a second successive year in addition to this weekend’s outing in the Rolex 24 Hours.

While Lexus is yet to formally announce a replacement for Kobayashi, sources suggest that Yuichi Nakayama will graduate from the GT300 category to take his place at Sard.

#39 Lexus Team Sard Lexus LC500: Heikki Kovalainen, Kamui Kobayashi

#39 Lexus Team Sard Lexus LC500: Heikki Kovalainen, Kamui Kobayashi

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT , WEC
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Team Sard
Author Rachit Thukral

Red zone: trending stories

Ex-Caterham F1 employees finally get small sum
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Caterham F1 employees finally get small sum

45m ago
Renault: Power steering only part kept in all-new 2019 design Article
Formula 1

Renault: Power steering only part kept in all-new 2019 design

Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date

News in depth
Kobayashi: Le Mans win bid behind Super GT exit
Super GT

Kobayashi: Le Mans win bid behind Super GT exit

Honda to keep NSX for Super GT's Class One era
Super GT

Honda to keep NSX for Super GT's Class One era

Button vows to go
Super GT

Button vows to go "aggressive" in new Super GT season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.