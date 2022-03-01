Tickets Subscribe
Super GT News

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season

The SARD Toyota SUPER GT team has shown off a revised livery for the 2022 season featuring prominent branding from chemical company WAKO'S.

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

SARD's traditional two-tone white and red colour scheme has been made into a tricolour design with the addition of the blue and pink colours of WAKO'S, although Kobelco and Denso remain as the team's title partners.

WAKO'S will be a familiar brand to SUPER GT fans, as it acted as Team LeMans' main sponsor from 2016 until its disappearance from the Toyota stable following the 2019 season, in which the team's drivers Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima won the title.

New team Rookie Racing then ran the WAKO'S colours for one final season in 2020 before switching to the orange-and-gold colours of Eneos in 2021.

 

As well as a new livery, SARD has a revised driver line-up aboard its Bridgestone-shod #39 Toyota GR Supra this year, with defending champion Yuhi Sekiguchi moving across from TOM'S to partner Yuichi Nakayama.

Sekiguchi takes the place of Heikki Kovalainen, who last year decided to quit SUPER GT after seven seasons of driving for SARD.

Read Also:

Under the continued directorship of three-time GT500 champion Juichi Wakisaka, SARD will be hoping for an uplift in fortunes in 2022 after it concluded its first season without a podium since 2015 last year.

Elsewhere, fellow Toyota GT500 team Cerumo has also revealed its new colours for the 2022 season.

Pachinko parlour chain ZENT remains as the title sponsor, but the previous asymmetric red-and-silver livery has made way for a predominantly red design with white and black highlights.

Cerumo 2022 livery presentation

Cerumo 2022 livery presentation

Photo by: cerumo

Cerumo has also announced an engineering shake-up for 2022 as Kotaro Tanaka, who performed a dual team manager and chief engineer role last year, will now focus exclusively on the former role this year.

Replacing Tanaka as chief engineer is Kenji Narusawa, who has held a similar role at GT300 teams LM Corsa and K-Tunes Racing in the past, while Hiroyuki Hayashi has also been brought on board from fellow Toyota team Racing Project Bandoh as performance engineer.

Read Also:
