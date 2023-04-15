Toyota's Nakayama walks away from huge Okayama practice crash
SARD Toyota driver Yuichi Nakayama escaped a huge crash in practice for this weekend's Okayama SUPER GT season opener that is set to force the team to miss qualifying.
In heavy rain at the former Pacific Grand Prix venue, Nakayama suffered a major off at the Moss 'S' around 30 minutes into the session, losing control of the #39 Toyota GR Supra and hitting the barriers with force.
Moments earlier, Nakayama spun at Turn 1 but was able to continue, having just taken over the SARD car from team-mate Yuhi Sekiguchi.
The accident brought out the red flags, but the session resumed after a delay of nearly 30 minutes.
Sekiguchi had set the top time of 1m31.164s to top the session ahead of another Toyota, the #36 TOM'S car.
SARD team director Juichi Wakisaka updated his personal blog shortly after the end of practice, saying that it was unlikely the team would be able to participate in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
Wakisaka also confirmed that Nakayama was uninjured and has been cleared to participate in Sunday's opener, assuming the car can be repaired.
Practice was later called to a halt early amid worsening rain, with several other cars running off-track in the interim but managing to stay out of the barriers.
Qualifying remains scheduled for 2pm local time (GMT +9).
