Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Button to quit Super GT after 2019 season

shares
comments
Button to quit Super GT after 2019 season
By:
Oct 29, 2019, 4:55 AM

Jenson Button has confirmed that he'll walk away from SUPER GT racing after this weekend's 2019 season finale at Motegi.

After a two-year stint as a full-timer in the Japanese series, which included winning the title alongside Naoki Yamamoto in his debut season, Button has confirmed that Motegi will be his last outing.

The news is not overly unexpected, Button having hinted earlier this month that he may call time on his SUPER GT career.

"Ahead of this weekend’s season finale in Motegi I wanted to take this chance to announce that it will in fact be my last race in SUPER GT," the Formula 1 champion wrote on Instagram.

"When I decided to move away from Formula 1, I wanted to find a challenge which would scratch that competitive itch at the highest level and my two seasons in SUPER GT have certainly done that. 

"Not only did I get to go on another journey with Honda, who have been a huge part of my racing career to date, but I also got to team up with [Naoki Yamamoto] who is not only one of the strongest teammates I’ve ever had, but also a great guy, and as a team we managed to win the SUPER GT championship in my rookie year – which is easily one of my proudest achievements. 

"Throughout my career I’ve always highlighted Japan as a special place to compete because of the incredible fans and their passion for the sport, so to have the chance to compete there throughout the year has been an absolute honour and has produced some wonderful memories.

"I’d like to therefore take this chance to thank those fans, my brilliant teammate Naoki, [and] the whole of Team Kunumitsu, who have this incredibly exciting combination of a relatively young group being led by one of the legends of motorsport in Kunumitsu-San himself. They demonstrated unwavering passion and professionalism throughout and are a joy to work with. 

"I’d like to also thank the entire Honda family for helping make this another brilliant chapter in my career."

Button and Yamamoto head into the Motegi round sitting eighth in the points.

The 2009 F1 world champion represented Honda in the final race of the 2019 DTM season at Hockenheim, driving for the wildcard Kunimitsu entry in both races and securing a best result of ninth in the opening leg.

However, he will not contest the pair of crossover races between DTM and SUPER GT and DTM scheduled at Fuji next month.

Next article
Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts

Previous article

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Jenson Button Shop Now
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov
Practice Starts in
3 days

Trending

1
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

2
Formula 1

Vettel no fan of "shitty" F1 trophies or Mexico's "selfie guy"

3
Super GT

Button to quit Super GT after 2019 season

1h
4
MotoGP

Zarco's KTM woes made Honda debut sweeter

5
Formula 1

Ferrari says it'd welcome engine protest amid Mexico rumours

Latest videos

Motegi Race 00:00
Super GT

Motegi Race

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights 00:58
Super GT

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo 00:35
Super GT

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo

Live: Sugo Race 00:00
Super GT

Live: Sugo Race

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights 01:43
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights

Latest news

Button to quit Super GT after 2019 season
SGT

Button to quit Super GT after 2019 season

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts
SF

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts

Berger: "Too early" for Super GT manufacturers in DTM
DTM

Berger: "Too early" for Super GT manufacturers in DTM

BMW shrugs off concerns over Fuji joint race line-up
SGT

BMW shrugs off concerns over Fuji joint race line-up

Aston has "lots of reasons" to consider top Super GT entry
SGT

Aston has "lots of reasons" to consider top Super GT entry

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.