Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
QU in
01 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP4 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Final practice in
07 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
13 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji / Practice report

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda

shares
comments
Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 10:00 AM

Ex-Formula 2 racer Tadasuke Makino set the pace in the Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT on the opening day of practice for the 2020 SUPER GT season at Fuji Speedway.

The arrival of heavy fog at the Toyota-owned track resulted in a 75-minute delay to proceedings, with the session being cut by 20 minutes to an hour-and-a-half.

Makino's best time of 1m27.248s came in the final 10 minutes, reserved for the faster GT500 cars, and was enough to beat fellow Honda driver Tomoki Nojiri by 0.031s.

Prior to the final shootout, Nirei Fukuzumi in the #8 ARTA Honda had set the pace with a 1m27.596s, which was eclipsed by first Nojiri and then finally Makino.

Third-fastest was reigning SUPER GT champion Kenta Yamashita - deputising for the absent Heikki Kovalainen - in the best of the all-new Toyota GR Supras, 0.122s off the pace in the #39 SARD car, just ahead of Sacha Fenestraz in the #36 TOM'S Toyota.

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

Photo by: GTA

New Envision Virgin Formula E signing Nick Cassidy ran wide at Turn 1 as he began a hot lap but recovered to set the fifth-fastest time in the sister #37 TOM'S car.

Next up were the two Cerumo-run Supras, Hiroaki Ishiura taking sixth in the #38 car ahead of Sho Tsuboi in the #14 machine, followed by Koudai Tsukakoshi in the #17 Real Racing Honda.

Read Also:

Best of the non-Bridgestone cars was the Red Bull-liveried Mugen Honda, which uses Yokohama rubber, in ninth with SUPER GT rookie Ukyo Sasahara at the wheel.

Nissan suffered a session to forget with none of its four GT-Rs breaking into the top 10.

The Yokohama marque's fastest representative was the Michelin-shod #3 NDDP/B-Max car of Katsumasa Chiyo, more than a second slower than the benchmark set by Makino, ahead of Ronnie Quintarelli in the works #23 NISMO entry.

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: GTA

In GT300, the Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora shot to the top of the times in the 10-minute window reserved for the 29-car junior class in the hands of Masataka Yanagida.

Former Nissan GT500 man Yanagida set a best time of 1m36.719s to eclipse the benchmark of 1m36.817s that reigning champion Shinichi Takagi had set in the ARTA Honda NSX GT3 during the regular portion of the session.

Third-fastest was Naoya Gamou at the wheel of the LEON Mercedes-AMG GT3, followed by the #11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 and the works-entered R&D Sport Subaru BRZ.

With bad weather forecast at Fuji for Sunday morning when qualifying is due to take place, Friday's times could end up determining the grid for the 2020 curtain-raiser.

Read Also:

GT500 session results:

Pos. No. Team Car Drivers Time Gap
1 100 Team Kunimitsu Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 1m27.248s  
2 8 ARTA Honda

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 1m27.279s 0.031s
3 39 SARD Toyota

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Japan Kenta Yamashita

 1m27.370s 0.122s
4 36 TOM'S Toyota

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

France Sacha Fenestraz

 1m27.408s 0.160s
5 37 TOM'S Toyota

New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

 1m27.662s 0.414s
6 38 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

 1m27.774s 0.526s
7 14 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 1m27.923s 0.675s
8 17 Real Racing Honda

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

 1m28.084s 0.836s
9 16 Team Mugen Honda

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

 1m28.183s 0.935s
10 19 Racing Project Bandoh Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 1m28.199s 0.951s
11 3 NDDP/B-Max Racing Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

 1m28.267s 1.019s
12 23 NISMO Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 1m28.562s 1.314s
13 64 Nakajima Racing Honda

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 1m28.755s 1.507s
14 24 Kondo Racing Nissan

United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 1m29.258s 2.010s
15 12 Team Impul Nissan

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1m29.590s 2.342s
Next article
Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"

Previous article

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"

Trending Today

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
10m

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

Ducati: Lorenzo "has proposed himself" for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP / MotoGP
21m

Ducati: Lorenzo "has proposed himself" for 2021 MotoGP season

Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3

Latest news

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda
Super GT / Super GT
1h

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"
Super GT / Super GT
3h

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji
Super GT / Super GT

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season
Super GT / Super GT

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season

Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Drivers Tadasuke Makino
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

34m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

2h
4
Formula 1

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

3h
5
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Hungarian GP practice as it happens

1h

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda
SGT

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"
SGT

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji
SGT

Gallery: Super GT gears up for action at Fuji

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season
SGT

Ten big questions ahead of the new Super GT season

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.