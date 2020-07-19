Top events
Super GT / Fuji / Qualifying report

Fuji Super GT: Toyota takes surprise pole for opener

Fuji Super GT: Toyota takes surprise pole for opener
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 2:01 AM

Toyota took a surprise pole position for the opening round of the new SUPER GT season at Fuji Speedway with its new Supra, as TOM'S driver Ryo Hirakawa beat the best of the Hondas in qualifying.

Having topped Saturday evening's practice session, Honda went into qualifying as the clear favourite with its fleet of new front-engined NSX-GTs.

That status was confirmed in the first segment of qualifying as Nirei Fukuzumi broke the existing GT500 lap record at Fuji with a time of 1m26.433s in the #8 ARTA Honda.

But, come the eight-car pole shootout, Fukuzumi's teammate Tomoki Nojiri was unable to replicate that speed, managing a best lap of 1m26.665s.

In the TOM'S Toyota Supra he shares with Nick Cassidy, Hirakawa posted a 1m26.550s with 30 seconds left on the clock - which while slower than Fukuzumi's Q1 benchmark was good enough to beat Nojiri to pole by 0.115s.

The sister #36 TOM's car driven by GT500 rookie Sacha Fenestraz was third-fastest, also underneath the existing record set by Nissan driver Ronnie Quintarelli last year.

Saturday pacesetter Tadasuke Makino was fourth-fastest in the Team Kunimitsu Honda, followed by nine-time Fuji race winner Yuji Tachikawa in the best of the Cerumo-run Supras, the #38 car, and the SARD Supra driven by Yuichi Nakayama.

Nissan managed to get only one car into Q2, the #3 NDDP/B-Max Racing GT-R of Katsumasa Chiyo, who was seventh ahead of the best of the non-Bridgestone runners, the Yokohama-shod Mugen Honda driven by Hideki Mutoh.

The Real Racing Honda was the fastest car to be knocked out in Q1 in the hands of Koudai Tsukakoshi, and will start ninth ahead of the #23 NISMO Nissan, qualified by Quintarelli, and the #14 Cerumo Toyota, driven in Q1 by Sho Tsuboi.

In the GT300 class, Naoya Gamou took pole position at the wheel of the LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 he shares with Togo Suganami with a best lap of 1m36.236s.

#65 LEON PYRAMID AMG

#65 LEON PYRAMID AMG

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

That was enough to beat Katsuyuki Hiranaka in the Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 by just 0.061s, while the practice pace-setting Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora MC was third-fastest in the hands of Hiroki Katoh, 0.163s off the pace.

Saitama Toyopet's all-new GR Supra GT300 was next up in fourth, followed by the quicker of the two apr-run Toyota Prius PHV GR Sports.

ARTA suffered a difficult start to its title defence as Shinichi Takagi was knocked out in the opening group after choosing wet tyres on a rapidly drying track. He and Toshiki Oyu will therefore down in 22nd place in the #55 Honda NSX GT3.

GT500 qualifying results:

Pos. No. Team/Car Drivers Q1 Q2
1 37 TOM'S Toyota

New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

 1m27.052s 1m26.550s
2 8 ARTA Honda

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 1m26.433s 1m26.665s
3 36 TOM'S Toyota

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

France Sacha Fenestraz

 1m27.409s 1m26.794s
4 100 Kunimitsu Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 1m26.937s 1m26.905s
5 38 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

 1m27.308s 1m27.352s
6 39 SARD Toyota

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Japan Kenta Yamashita

 1m27.356s 1m27.397s
7 3 NDDP/B-Max Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

 1m27.022s 1m27.439s
8 16 Mugen Honda

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

 1m27.306s 1m28.085s
9 17 Real Racing Honda

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

 1m27.421s  
10 23 NISMO Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 1m27.435s  
11 14 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 1m27.452s  
12 19 Bandoh Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 1m27.697s  
13 64 Nakajima Racing Honda

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 1m27.816s  
14 12 Impul Nissan

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1m27.968s  
15 24 Kondo Racing Nissan

United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 1m28.137s  
