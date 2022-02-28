Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Honda is facing a 2023 SUPER GT driver conundrum Next / SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season
Super GT News

Ferrari maintains SUPER GT presence with Pacific CarGuy

Ferrari's presence on the 2022 SUPER GT grid has been firmed up with Pacific CarGuy Racing using the 488 GT3 Evo for another season in the Japanese series.

Ferrari maintains SUPER GT presence with Pacific CarGuy
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

An extension of the joint venture between long-time GT300 entrant Pacific and Takeshi Kimura's CarGuy outfit had already been announced ahead of SUPER GT's entry list reveal earlier this month, but the car type and driver line-up were not officially revealed.

Now it has been confirmed that gentleman racer Kimura and regular partner Kei Cozzolino will once again team up at the wheel of the Yokohama-shod #9 Pacific CarGuy Ferrari, keeping the Italian marque on the grid.

It means that 10 different makes will be represented in a 28-strong GT300 field in 2022, with Ferrari joining Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Lamborghini. Porsche and Lotus have dropped off the grid.

Kimura and Cozzolino drove together in five out of eight races in SUPER GT last year, with Kimura missing three events that clashed with his FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Am programme.

Naoki Yokomizo deputised for Kimura for the three races he missed, and it was with Cozzolino and Yokomizo that the team achieved its best result of the year at fourth at Suzuka. However, an opportunity for a podium was lost with a puncture in Yokomizo's final outing of the season at Motegi.

Read Also:

Kimura is set for a double programme in 2022 as he combines SUPER GT with an attack on the four-race Japan Cup portion of the GT World Challenge Asia series at the wheel of a CarGuy Ferrari.

Yokomizo meanwhile is set for a full season in GTWC Asia, sharing a Ferrari with Kiyoto Fujinami for new entrant Yogibo Racing.

Entry for Okayama test announced

Team Mach will participate in the Okayama pre-season test on March 12-13 with its Toyota 86 Mother Chassis with three new drivers: Yusuke Tomibayashi, Masaya Kono and Super Taikyu regular Kazuya Oshima (not to be confused with the Toyota factory driver).

The move suggests that the team will not retain its 2021 line-up comprising brothers Yuya and Reiji Hiraki.

All but one of the 28 registered GT300 cars will be in action at Okayama, with only the new Inging Toyota GR86 absent.

Tsuchiya Engineering is set to debut its new self-built version of the Toyota GR Supra, with team boss Takeshi Tsuchiya listed as a third driver.

BMW works driver Augusto Farfus is set to miss the test as expected, with Tsubasa Kondo filling in for the Brazilian in the Team Studie M4 GT3.

Read Also:

GT300 class entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging/Cars Tokai Dream28* Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Katoh

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi
4 Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

TBA
6 Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS Yokohama

Japan Satoshi Motoyama

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Brazil Augusto Farfus*
9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Yokohama

Japan Takeshi Kimura

Japan Kei Cozzolino
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Kakunoshin Ota
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Takamitsu Matsui

Japan Seita Nonaka
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Manabu Orido
31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport Bridgestone

Japan Yuhki Nakayama

Japan Koki Saga
34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Masataka Yanagida

Japan Yuji Ide
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Iida

TBA
50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Masaki Kano

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Iori Kimura
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil JP de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-Tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka

skipping Okayama test

shares
comments

Related video

Why Honda is facing a 2023 SUPER GT driver conundrum
Previous article

Why Honda is facing a 2023 SUPER GT driver conundrum
Next article

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU Subaru Fuji testing
Super GT

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Kei Cozzolino More from
Kei Cozzolino
Ferrari "definitely a contender" in SUPER GT with right crew
Video Inside
Super GT

Ferrari "definitely a contender" in SUPER GT with right crew

Pacific Ferrari "felt like a GT500 car" during Motegi surge Motegi II
Video Inside
Super GT

Pacific Ferrari "felt like a GT500 car" during Motegi surge

Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race Motegi
Video Inside
Super GT

Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

Latest news

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT Super GT

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU
Super GT Super GT

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season
Super GT Super GT

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season

Ferrari maintains SUPER GT presence with Pacific CarGuy
Super GT Super GT

Ferrari maintains SUPER GT presence with Pacific CarGuy

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.