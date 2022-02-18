Tickets Subscribe
Super GT News

SUPER GT announces 43-car entry list for 2022

SUPER GT has released a 43-car entry list for the 2022 season, comprising 15 cars in GT500 and 28 in GT300.

SUPER GT announces 43-car entry list for 2022
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

The entry list marks a reduction of one car compared to the 2021 season, with two GT300 teams - Hitotsuyama Racing and Toyota Team Thailand - withdrawing and only one new squad, Shade Racing, joining the series.

However, the top GT500 class remains stable at 15 cars, split between six Toyota GR Supras, five Type S-based Honda NSX-GTs and a quartet of Nissan Zs.

Read Also:

There are no surprises on the driver front, with all three manufacturers having all revealed their line-ups some time ago.

For the second year running, only four international drivers will compete in the top class, with Ronnie Quintarelli, Bertrand Baguette and Sacha Fenestraz joined in the top division by Giuliano Alesi.

Bridgestone is once again the best-represented tyre firm with nine of the 15 GT500 cars using its products. Rivals Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop will again supply two cars each, with no changes from 2021.

Read Also:

GT500 entry list: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Team Impul

Bridgestone

12

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokogama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

37

Japan Ritomo Miyata

France Sacha Fenestraz

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

Bridgestone

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Team Mugen

Dunlop

16

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

The GT300 class entry list confirms the presence on the grid of number of teams that had yet to make official announcements.

 

Both Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing (Audi R8 LMS) and Saitama Toyopet Green Brave (Toyota GR Supra) will continue with their respective car and driver line-ups of 2021, leaving only Team Mach and Pacific CarGuy Racing to formally announce their plans for 2022.

Audi has therefore been confirmed to keep a presence in the GT300 class following the withdrawal of long-time customer squad Hitotsuyama.

Shade Racing has also confirmed that its new Toyota GR86 GT will run with the number 20 this year.

The GR86 is one of two new GT300 models for 2022 alongside the BMW M4 GT3, which will be run by Team Studie.

Read Also:

Porsche and Lotus have both dropped off the grid following Team Tsuchiya and Inging both switching to new Toyota models for 2022, the GR Supra and GR86 respectively. Ferrari likewise was not named on the entry list, but is expected to remain on the grid with Pacific CarGuy.

On the tyre front, Yokohama remains the dominant supplier in GT300 with 15 entries. Dunlop has expanded to seven cars, having gained Shade Racing and Drago Corse, while Bridgestone will supply five cars and Michelin just one, the Studie BMW, after a year's absence from the class.

GT300 class entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging/Cars Tokai Dream28 Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Katoh

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi
4 Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach TBA Yokohama

TBA
6 Team LeMans with Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS Yokohama

Japan Satoshi Motoyama

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Brazil Augusto Farfus
9 Pacific CarGuy Racing TBA Yokohama

TBA
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Kakunoshin Ota
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Takamitsu Matsui

Japan Seita Nonaka
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Manabu Orido
31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport Bridgestone

Japan Yuhki Nakayama

Japan Koki Saga
34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Masataka Yanagida

Japan Yuji Ide
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Iida

TBA
50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Masaki Kano

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Iori Kimura
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil JP de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-Tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka
