Super Taikyu News

Toyota withdraws liquid hydrogen Corolla after testing fire

Toyota has announced it has withdrawn its liquid hydrogen-powered Corolla from this week's opening round of the Super Taikyu season at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
Toyota withdraws liquid hydrogen Corolla after testing fire
Listen to this article

The Japanese manufacturer had been preparing to run the Rookie Racing-entered #32 GR Corolla H2 Concept with liquid hydrogen propulsion for the first time, after two seasons using gaseous hydrogen.

It made its first public appearance in its new guise in last month's official Super Taikyu test at Fuji Speedway.

But just days away from the car's planned race debut at Suzuka, Toyota revealed the car had been damaged by a fire in the engine bay during a subsequent private test and could not be repaired in time for the season opener.

As such, the #32 machine will be replaced by a GR Yaris running on conventional gasoline.

Toyota's statement explained that the fire occurred due to a leaking pipe, stressing that the switch from gaseous hydrogen to liquid hydrogen did not directly cause the incident.

It stated that a pipe connection had worked loose due to a vibration, and that the leaking hydrogen was ignited by the heat of the engine. The leak was detected by failsafe sensor, causing the supply of hydrogen to be cut and preventing the fire from spreading beyond the engine bay.

The pipe design will be reviewed with the presumed aim of taking part in the second round of the season, the Fuji 24 Hours, in late May.

Toyota began testing the Corolla with liquid hydrogen last October. The switch from gaseous hydrogen has the twin benefits of being much easier to store - no longer requiring the enormous refuelling stations seen in previous years - and increasing the car's cruising range.

The move has its logistical challenges however, as the fuel itself must be stored at a temperature of -253 degrees Celsius.

 

Tung joins KCMG Honda team for Super Taikyu assault
Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

WEC
Sebring

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

Super GT
Okayama Testing

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
ROOKIE Racing
Yamashita released from hospital after heavy Suzuka crash

Yamashita released from hospital after heavy Suzuka crash

Super GT

Yamashita released from hospital after heavy Suzuka crash Yamashita released from hospital after heavy Suzuka crash

Yamashita taken to hospital after Suzuka SUPER GT test crash

Yamashita taken to hospital after Suzuka SUPER GT test crash

Super GT

Yamashita taken to hospital after Suzuka SUPER GT test crash Yamashita taken to hospital after Suzuka SUPER GT test crash

Finishing as top Toyota was "minimum" for Rookie Racing

Finishing as top Toyota was "minimum" for Rookie Racing

Super GT
Motegi

Finishing as top Toyota was "minimum" for Rookie Racing Finishing as top Toyota was "minimum" for Rookie Racing

Latest news

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

F1 Formula 1

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

WEC WEC
Sebring

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug

Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

