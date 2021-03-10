Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto didn't want to "settle" with Dandelion

By:
, News Editor

Three-time Super Formula champion Naoki Yamamoto has explained his motivation behind his second change of team in two years, following his off-season switch to Nakajima Racing.

Yamamoto didn't want to "settle" with Dandelion

Fresh from winning his third title for Dandelion Racing last year, Yamamoto made a surprise move to fellow Honda-powered team Nakajima Racing for last December's post-season test at Fuji Speedway.

That move was then announced to be permanent, with Yamamoto replacing Tadasuke Makino in the Nakajima line-up alongside youngster Toshiki Oyu.

In a video interview published on Super Formula's official YouTube channel, Yamamoto was asked to explain his motivation for the switch, which came just two years after he left Team Mugen to race for Dandelion.

The Japanese driver said that the chance to lead Nakajima to its first Super Formula/Formula Nippon title since 2009 and work with engineer Yuki Katoh, who worked with Makino last year and previously Alex Palou in 2019, was something that was more attractive than the simple pursuit of wins and titles.

“I think if we’d continued to work together in the 2021 season, we could have been even stronger, but I wanted to aim even higher and not settle there,” said Yamamoto of his relationship with Dandelion.

Read Also:

“I have my own ideal I am looking for, and when I thought about what I should do to move closer to that ideal, I felt that working with Katoh-san at Nakajima Racing would allow me to get even closer to that ideal.

“Winning races and championships were my main goals when I was young, but in addition to that, in the last few years I’ve been fascinated by the idea of working together with the team to build a winning structure.

“Of course there’s pressure to achieve results, but at the same time I am able to relax and enjoy the pressure. And when you win the championship with the help of the team, I feel a great sense of accomplishment, and that’s what makes it worthwhile for me as a driver.

“Even before the start of the season, I have felt a sense of anticipation and excitement about joining Nakajima Racing and working with a new team to achieve a single goal."

Naoki Yamamoto（TCS NAKAJIMA RACING）

Naoki Yamamoto（TCS NAKAJIMA RACING）

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Yamamoto scored his third title last year, and Dandelion's first since 2004, after defeating Ryo Hirakawa in a final-race showdown at Fuji Speedway.

The 32-year-old was asked for his thoughts on Super Formula's young crop of drivers, following Hirakawa (27)'s emergence as a true title contender and Sho Tsuboi (25) and Toshiki Oyu (22) scoring their first race victories in 2020.

“To be honest, in terms of speed, I don’t want to say that there are drivers faster than me, but there a lot of fast drivers in Super Formula,” Yamamoto said. “But I think once you turn pro it is more difficult to achieve that speed [all the time].

“If you have a good car, you can drive fast and get good results; that’s a given. But it’s a driver's job to create the environment in which you can be fast, and the difference between those who can do that and those who can’t is the difference between those who can be consistently fast and those who can’t.

“It’s not always possible for a driver to be in a fast car, so even when the car or the team is not in good shape, a driver much have patience to be able to endure such bad situations and focus on getting back on track without becoming depressed.

“I think that’s one of the talents I’ve been able to acquire over the last 10 years, so if a fast driver or ‘prodigy’ could get that kind of strength, they would be hard to beat. So I hope that nobody like that comes along!”

shares
comments

Related video

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

Previous article

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

16h
2
World Superbike

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

22h
3
Super Formula

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

2h
4
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

6h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

25d
Latest news
Yamamoto didn't want to "settle" with Dandelion
SF

Yamamoto didn't want to "settle" with Dandelion

31m
Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
SF

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

2h
Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test
SF

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test

4h
Super Formula tweaks weekend format for 2021
SF

Super Formula tweaks weekend format for 2021

Mar 9, 2021
Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings
SF

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

Mar 8, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
Super Formula / Breaking news

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre Okayama Testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen adapting to "completely different" Dunlop tyre

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Naoki Yamamoto
Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021
Super Formula / Breaking news

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

Does the master of Suzuka have an F1 future? Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Does the master of Suzuka have an F1 future?

More from
Nakajima Racing
Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams Fuji December Testing
Super Formula / Testing report

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji test after switching teams

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test Fuji December Testing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto switches to Nakajima Racing for Fuji test

Trending Today

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Mazepin’s misconduct will never be swept away

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

Latest news

Yamamoto didn't want to "settle" with Dandelion
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto didn't want to "settle" with Dandelion

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test

Super Formula tweaks weekend format for 2021
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula tweaks weekend format for 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.