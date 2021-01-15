Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Yamamoto is switching from Dandelion Racing to Nakajima Racing, after testing for the latter team at Fuji Speedway in December.

It means the three-time champion will be bidding to become the first driver in Super Formula’s modern era to win the title with three different teams, after he claimed last year’s crown in his second season driving for Dandelion and won for Team Mugen in 2013 and '18.

Tadasuke Makino is going in the opposite direction to Dandelion, where he will join Nirei Fukuzumi, while Yamamoto will be paired with Toshiki Oyu at Nakajima.

Mugen meanwhile will keep Tomoki Nojiri, but has yet to announce the identity of its second driver, traditionally decided by Red Bull.

Ukyo Sasahara occupied the second Mugen seat last year with Red Bull junior Juri Vips unable to enter Japan due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Tatiana Calderon is also confirmed as staying on at Drago Corse for a second season.

B-Max Racing – which will no longer be affiliated with Motopark in 2021 – has not announced either of its drivers, but Nobuharu Matsushita is understood to be a contender to stay on after contesting four races for the team last year.

Honda is set to once again power nine cars in Super Formula this year, with Real Racing remaining on the sidelines after withdrawing ahead of the 2020 season.

