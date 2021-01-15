Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

shares
comments
Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021
By:

Honda has confirmed details of its Super Formula reshuffle for the 2021 season, with reigning champion Naoki Yamamoto moving teams for the second time in three years.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Yamamoto is switching from Dandelion Racing to Nakajima Racing, after testing for the latter team at Fuji Speedway in December.

It means the three-time champion will be bidding to become the first driver in Super Formula’s modern era to win the title with three different teams, after he claimed last year’s crown in his second season driving for Dandelion and won for Team Mugen in 2013 and '18.

Tadasuke Makino is going in the opposite direction to Dandelion, where he will join Nirei Fukuzumi, while Yamamoto will be paired with Toshiki Oyu at Nakajima.

Read Also:

Mugen meanwhile will keep Tomoki Nojiri, but has yet to announce the identity of its second driver, traditionally decided by Red Bull.

Ukyo Sasahara occupied the second Mugen seat last year with Red Bull junior Juri Vips unable to enter Japan due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Tatiana Calderon is also confirmed as staying on at Drago Corse for a second season.

B-Max Racing – which will no longer be affiliated with Motopark in 2021 – has not announced either of its drivers, but Nobuharu Matsushita is understood to be a contender to stay on after contesting four races for the team last year.

Honda is set to once again power nine cars in Super Formula this year, with Real Racing remaining on the sidelines after withdrawing ahead of the 2020 season.

Related video

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end

Previous article

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage

Croke replaces Story as DJR team principal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Croke replaces Story as DJR team principal

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Sunderland slashes Benavides' lead
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Sunderland slashes Benavides' lead

Latest news

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap

Trending

1
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

4h
2
WEC

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

2h
3
Formula 1

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

16h
4
Formula 1

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

1d
5
DTM

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

11h

Latest news

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021
SF

Honda reveals Super Formula driver reshuffle for 2021

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end
SF

B-Max and Motopark Super Formula tie-up set to end

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap
SF

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap

Calderon felt "valued" for first time in Super Formula
SF

Calderon felt "valued" for first time in Super Formula

Latest videos

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.