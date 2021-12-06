Super Formula test provides clues to Honda 2022 line-up

Last week, series organisers released a list of drivers that will participate in the three-day test, which starts on Tuesday, but unusually without specifying which team they will be driving for.

However, on the eve of test it has become clear which teams each driver will be in action for, with Toyota having already confirmed its full driver line-up for the 2022 campaign.

The only change is Giuliano Alesi landing a full-time seat at TOM'S in place of Kazuki Nakajima, who is retiring from racing altogether to take up a management role with Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe.

Nakajima however was named on last week's driver list and is expected to get some running this week sharing Rookie Racing's sole entry with the team's regular driver Kazuya Oshima.

KCMG has also confirmed that Atsushi Miyake will share a car with Yuji Kunimoto for the first two days of the test before driving alone on the third day, which is reserved for rookie drivers.

In the Honda camp, one of the main changes from the 2021 line-up is series runner-up Nirei Fukuzumi moving from Dandelion Racing to the one-car Drago Corse team, replacing Tatiana Calderon.

Fukuzumi's place at Dandelion alongside Tadasuke Makino is taken for this test by Hiroki Otsu, who moves across from Team Mugen.

Super Formula Lights graduate Ren Sato takes over Otsu's spot at Mugen next to 2021 champion Tomoki Nojiri, despite the backlash that followed his involvement in the incident at Fuji Speedway that cost Honda's Naoki Yamamoto the SUPER GT title.

Toshiki Oyu remains at Nakajima Racing alongside Yamamoto for now despite having been linked to a move elsewhere for the 2021 campaign, while Ukyo Sasahara remains a notable absentee from the test line-up.

Nobuharu Matsushita is however expected to participate with B-Max despite not being named on last week's driver list.

Super Formula Lights testing took place on Monday at Suzuka, with TOM'S driver Kazuko Kotaka setting the pace across the two sessions ahead of Honda junior Kakunoshin Ota for B-Max.

Ota was one of three Honda Japanese F4 graduates in action on Monday alongside Iori Kimura and Shun Koide, who were fourth- and fifth-fastest respectively behind B-Max's Matsushita.

Kimura and Koide both spent one session each driving for Toda Racing and B-Max, with both setting their fastest times driving for the latter team, while Ota spent the entire day with B-Max.

Unofficial Suzuka test entry list (December 7-8):

Team/Engine No. Driver Nakajima Racing/Honda 1 Naoki Yamamoto 64 Toshiki Oyu Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 Kenta Yamashita 4 Sacha Fenestraz Dandelion Racing/Honda 5 Hiroki Otsu 6 Tadasuke Makino KCMG/Toyota 7 Kamui Kobayashi 18 Yuji Kunimoto Atsushi Miyake Drago Corse/Honda 12 Nirei Fukuzumi Rookie Racing/Toyota 14 Kazuya Oshima Kazuki Nakajima Mugen/Honda 15 Ren Sato 16 Tomoki Nojiri Impul/Toyota 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi 20 Ryo Hirakawa TOM'S/Toyota 36 Giuliano Alesi 37 Ritomo Miyata Inging/Toyota 38 Sho Tsuboi 39 Sena Sakaguchi B-Max Racing/Honda 50 Nobuharu Matsushita