Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
10 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Practice 3 in
01 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka II / Practice report

Suzuka Super Formula: Kunimoto leads washed-out practice

shares
comments
Suzuka Super Formula: Kunimoto leads washed-out practice
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 3:24 AM

Kondo Racing driver Yuji Kunimoto set the pace in Friday's opening practice session for this weekend's Suzuka title decider that was essentially written off by heavy rain.

Kunimoto's best time came towards the start of the one-hour session, which was delayed by 15 minutes owing to the late conclusion of the preceding WTCR practice session, the 2016 series champion posting a 1m55.296s in the treacherous conditions.

That was enough to beat Hiroaki Ishiura (Inging) by 0.261 seconds, while Kazuki Nakajima was third-fastest for TOM'S, 0.341s off the pace.

The rain intensified around 15 minutes into the session, which prompted a lengthy period of inactivity as all the drivers returned to the pits.

In the final 20 minutes, several drivers ventured out for sighting laps, and with 10 minutes to go the majority of the field were out on track, albeit mostly lapping over 5s off the pace.

No-one was able to improve in that time, leaving Kunimoto at the head of an all-Toyota top five, with title contenders Kenta Yamashita (Kondo) and Nick Cassidy (TOM'S) placing fourth and fifth behind the leading trio.

Best of the Honda runners was Dandelion Racing's Nirei Fukuzumi in sixth place.

Of the other title hopefuls, Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) was ninth-fastest, Naoki Yamamoto (Dandelion) was 12th and Alex Palou (Nakajima Racing) was well down in 19th, having completed only two laps all session and not at a representative pace.

At the opposing end of the spectrum was Red Bull-backed Team Mugen newcomer Juri Vips, who clocked 12 laps - having been one of the first to venture back out late in the session - on his way to the 17th-fastest time, just behind teammate Tomoki Nojiri.

Weather conditions are set to improve for the remainder of the weekend, with second practice set to take place early on Saturday morning ahead of qualifying.

Read Also:

Practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Yuji Kunimoto Kondo Racing 01'55.296  
2 Japan Hiroaki Ishiura JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 01'55.557 00.261
3 Japan Kazuki Nakajima Vantelin Team TOM'S 01'55.637 00.341
4 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 01'55.812 00.516
5 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Vantelin Team TOM'S 01'56.007 00.711
6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 01'56.011 00.715
7 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Team Impul 01'56.257 00.961
8 Japan Sho Tsuboi JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 01'57.548 02.252
9 Japan Kamui Kobayashi carrozzeria Team KCMG 01'57.684 02.388
10 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 01'57.941 02.645
11 Austria Lucas Auer B-MAX with Motopark 01'58.719 03.423
12 Japan Naoki Yamamoto DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 01'59.488 04.192
13 Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi Real Racing 01'59.555 04.259
14 Japan Yuichi Nakayama UOMO Sunoco Team LeMans 02'00.459 05.163
15 Japan Kazuya Oshima UOMO Sunoco Team LeMans 02'01.156 05.860
16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 02'01.366 06.070
17 Estonia Jüri Vips Team Mugen 02'02.794 07.498
18 United Kingdom Harrison Newey B-MAX with Motopark 02'05.236 09.940
19 Spain Alex Palou TCS Nakajima Racing 02'08.860 13.564
20 Japan Tadasuke Makino TCS Nakajima Racing 02'15.087 19.791
View full results
Next article
Who will prevail in Super Formula's five-way decider?

Previous article

Who will prevail in Super Formula's five-way decider?
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Yuji Kunimoto
Teams Kondo Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct
Free Practice 2 Starts in
19 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
23 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

2
Formula 1

Norris "more unhappy" with Albon after reviewing clash

3
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

4
Formula 1

Hamilton has "no interest whatsoever" in Formula E

5
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, Quartararo crashes

Latest videos

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Super Formula returns to Motorsport.tv for its season finale! 00:33
Super Formula

Super Formula returns to Motorsport.tv for its season finale!

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: race highlights 01:54
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: race highlights

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Cassidy and Kobayashi collide 01:14
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Cassidy and Kobayashi collide

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Fukuzumi spins off 03:07
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Fukuzumi spins off

Latest news

Suzuka Super Formula: Kunimoto leads washed-out practice
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Kunimoto leads washed-out practice

Who will prevail in Super Formula's five-way decider?
SF

Who will prevail in Super Formula's five-way decider?

Super Formula tweaks qualifying format for finale
SF

Super Formula tweaks qualifying format for finale

Vips replaces O'Ward for Super Formula finale
SF

Vips replaces O'Ward for Super Formula finale

Markelov to skip Super Formula season finale
SF

Markelov to skip Super Formula season finale

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.