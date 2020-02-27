Top events
Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 2:38 AM

Real Racing has announced it will not participate in the 2020 Super Formula season, reducing the size of this year's grid to 20 cars.

The team issued a brief statement confirming the move on Thursday, less than two weeks before the start of pre-season testing at Suzuka.

Real had been set to field a solo Honda-powered entry in the championship again this year after Koudai Tsukakoshi drove for the team for the majority of the 2019 campaign.

Tsukakoshi was drafted in after French driver Tristan Charpentier was dropped by the team after a single race and took a best finish of seventh in the Suzuka finale.

No driver had been confirmed for Real when Honda's 2020 roster was unveiled in January.

The team says it will focus on its Honda SUPER GT effort with Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette this season with the aim of rejoining the Super Formula field in 2021.

Its statement read: "We are aiming to be back on the Super Formula stage next season. We would like to thank our fans, sponsors, and stakeholders, it was pleasure to have their support. Please wait momentarily until our Super Formula activity begins again.

"We will put 110 percent into SUPER GT and come together as a team to get victory this season. We truly thank you for your support."

Real's withdrawal means only the second TOM'S seat alongside Kazuki Nakajima, occupied last year by series champion Nick Cassidy, remains unconfirmed for 2020.

It also reduces the size of the Honda-powered contingent to nine cars, two less than the 11-strong Toyota stable, for a total of 20 cars on the grid.

2020 Super Formula line-up so far:

Manufacturer

Team

Drivers

Toyota

 

 

 

 

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

TOM’S

Japan Kazuki Nakajima

TBA

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo

Japan Kenta Yamashita

France Sacha Fenestraz
Honda Dandelion

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
Drago Corse Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Mugen

Estonia Juri Vips

Japan Tomoki Nojiri
B-Max with Motopark

Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi

France Charles Milesi
Nakajima Racing

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Toshiki Oyu

