Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
FP2 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
17 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

shares
comments
Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 2:57 AM

Nick Cassidy has confirmed he will defend his Super Formula title with the TOM'S team this year despite having been missing from Toyota's initial announcement regarding its drivers for the new season.

New Zealander Cassidy had been absent when Toyota revealed its 2020 roster in early February as he had not yet finalised a deal to stay at TOM'S for a second season, although he had signed to remain part of the team's SUPER GT line-up.

He will once again partner Kazuki Nakajima in 2020, having decisively beaten the Toyota LMP1 regular during their first year as teammates last year.

"It’s great to be able to have the chance to defend the championship," Cassidy told Motorsport.com. "I’m under no illusions that will be very tough, but we were improving at a good rate last year and we ended the season very strong, so I expect that to continue.

"Because of that progression at the end of last year, I wasn’t considering any team other than TOM’S within Toyota. It’s a very natural thing for me to continue.

"There are some regulation changes this year that don’t necessarily help Toyota; if anything it may work against us. But that’s something we’ll have to live with and we’ll do our best.

"Again I’m up against Kazuki, who is one of the fastest and most proven guys in the championship, so I’m also not expecting that to be easy. After last year he’ll be doing everything to come back strong so I’m looking forward to that challenge as well."

Regarding why he wasn't part of Toyota's initial announcement, Cassidy explained: "We had agreed a deal but things weren’t on paper, so there was a small delay.

"But it was nothing unusual. It raised some questions, which wasn’t ideal, but I’ve been with TOM’S for five years and nothing was going to change there. They feel like my family so I’m happy to announce it now and it’s nice to be able to announce it individually."

Prior to the start of Super Formula testing at Suzuka on March 9-10, Cassidy will take part in the Formula E rookie test at Marrakesh on March 1 for Envision Virgin Racing.

Full 2020 Super Formula line-up:

Manufacturer

Team

Drivers

Toyota

 

 

 

 

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

TOM’S

Japan Kazuki Nakajima

New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo

Japan Kenta Yamashita

France Sacha Fenestraz
Honda Dandelion

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
Drago Corse Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Mugen

Estonia Juri Vips

Japan Tomoki Nojiri
B-Max with Motopark

Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi

France Charles Milesi
Nakajima Racing

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Related video

Next article
Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season

Previous article

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka

Suzuka

4 Apr - 5 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

2
Supercars

Triple Eight confirms control arm suspicions

3
Formula 1

Tech insight: What’s behind Red Bull’s new aero package?

4
Le Mans

Toyota abandons special Le Mans record run plans

5
Formula 1

Hamilton problem adds to Mercedes engine dramas

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal
SF

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season
SF

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season

Cassidy to make FE test debut with Virgin
FE

Cassidy to make FE test debut with Virgin

How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe
SGT

How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe

Calderon hopes to defy doubters in Super Formula
SF

Calderon hopes to defy doubters in Super Formula

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.