Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Rookie Charpentier axed after one Super Formula race

shares
comments
Rookie Charpentier axed after one Super Formula race
By:
42m ago

Real Racing has dropped 18-year-old French driver Tristan Charpentier from its Super Formula line-up after just one race into the 2019 season.

Charpentier stepped up to Super Formula after a partial campaign in BRDC British F3 in 2018, during which he scored two podium finishes but finished a distant 12th in the standings.

The French driver qualified two seconds off the pace in the season opener at Suzuka in 15th position, before crashing heavily at 130R during the early stages of the race.

Although Charpentier’s deal with Real Racing was ostensibly for the full season, he will be replaced with immediate effect by series veteran Koudai Tsukakoshi.

Tsukakoshi, a former Super Formula runner-up, has been a part of Real Racing’s set-up since 2013 and also races for the team in Super GT.

Following Charpentier’s recruitment, Tsukakoshi moved into an advisory role with Real Racing and also stepped in during one of the pre-season tests to help the team gain a better understanding of the new SF19 car.

The next Super Formula race takes place at Autopolis on May 18-19 and will be streamed live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

 

Next article
Palou says Super Formula title possible in rookie year

Previous article

Palou says Super Formula title possible in rookie year
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Koudai Tsukakoshi , Tristan Charpentier
Teams Real Racing
Author Rachit Thukral
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

First look: Mercedes' Spanish GP updates Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

First look: Mercedes' Spanish GP updates

3h ago
Rookie Charpentier axed after one Super Formula race Article
Super Formula

Rookie Charpentier axed after one Super Formula race

Haas to split specs on Friday to avoid further "confusion" Article
Formula 1

Haas to split specs on Friday to avoid further "confusion"

Latest videos
Super Formula Round 1: Race Highlights from Suzuka 02:17
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 1: Race Highlights from Suzuka

Apr 21, 2019
Super Formula Suzuka race start 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Suzuka race start

Apr 21, 2019

News in depth
Rookie Charpentier axed after one Super Formula race
Super Formula

Rookie Charpentier axed after one Super Formula race

Palou says Super Formula title possible in rookie year
Super Formula

Palou says Super Formula title possible in rookie year

Yamamoto: Podium in “wild” race justifies switching teams
Super Formula

Yamamoto: Podium in “wild” race justifies switching teams

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.