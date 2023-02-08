Honda dominates first day of Okayama SUPER GT testing
Honda locked out the top three positions in the opening day of SUPER GT manufacturer testing at Okayama on Wednesday, with Real Racing leading the way in both sessions.
A total of 10 cars participated of what marks the third group test of the year so far for GT500 cars, with all five Honda NSX-GTs joined by a quartet of Toyota GR Supras and a single Nissan Z.
The #17 Astemo-sponsored Real Honda of Koudai Tsukakoshi set the day's quickest time in the two-hour morning session of 1m16.263s, around a second faster than last year's pole time at Okayama, albeit in somewhat cooler and therefore faster conditions.
The team's nearest challengers were the two Mugen-run ARTA Hondas that had paced last week's Fuji test, with the #8 car of Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu leading the #16 machine of Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu.
Best of the non-Hondas was the #36 TOM'S Toyota of Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata in fourth, around seven tenths off the pace.
Both TOM'S GR Supras were running in their bold new liveries revealed by the team ahead of the test on Tuesday.
The only Nissan present for this test, the #1 Team Impul car of Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine, was sixth-fastest, slotting in behind another Honda outfit, Team Kunimitsu.
Honda likewise dominated the slower afternoon session, locking out the top five places. Nobuharu Matsushita in the Real car outpaced the #100 Kunimitsu NSX-GT to the tune over six tenths to end the day on top.
Toyota team Rookie Racing had been slated to attend Okayama but the team is understood to have not yet successfully repaired or replaced the car damaged in Kenta Yamashita's crash at Suzuka last month.
Testing at Okayama continues on Thursday in what is expected to mark the final large-scale group running for GT500 cars until March 2-3 at Suzuka.
Meanwhile, at Fuji, a 15-car test for GT300 machinery came to a close on Wednesday. Teppei Natori was revealed to have joined Joao Paulo de Oliveira aboard the #56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3, strongly suggesting he will take over the seat vacated by Kiyoto Fujinami.
Okayama SUPER GT testing times:
|Pos.
|No.
|Team/Car
|Drivers
|Morning
|Afternoon
|1
|17
|Real Racing/Honda
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|1'16.263
|1'17.108
|2
|8
|ARTA/Honda
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Toshiki Oyu
|1'16.516
|1'17.882
|3
|16
|ARTA/Honda
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu
|1'16.797
|1'17.692
|4
|36
|TOM'S/Toyota
|
Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata
|1'16.988
|1'19.186
|5
|100
|Kunimitsu/Honda
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
|1'17.075
|1'17.664
|6
|1
|Impul/Nissan
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|1'17.113
|1'18.776
|7
|64
|Nakajima Racing/Honda
|
Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ota
|1'17.685
|1'18.174
|8
|37
|TOM'S/Toyota
|
Giuliano Alesi
Ukyo Sasahara
|1'17.818
|1'19.538
|9
|39
|SARD/Toyota
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|1'17.943
|1'19.055
|10
|38
|Cerumo/Toyota
|
Yuji Tachikawa
Hiroaki Ishiura
|1'18.134
|1'18.314
Latest news
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend?
Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences
Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences
Kirkwood to race GTD Pro Lexus at Sebring and Petit Le Mans
Kirkwood to race GTD Pro Lexus at Sebring and Petit Le Mans Kirkwood to race GTD Pro Lexus at Sebring and Petit Le Mans
Porsche reveals Miami and Austin F1 support races for NA Cup
Porsche reveals Miami and Austin F1 support races for NA Cup Porsche reveals Miami and Austin F1 support races for NA Cup
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.