Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super Formula / Motegi / Breaking news

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue

shares
comments
O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue
By:
Aug 19, 2019, 8:09 AM

Red Bull Formula 1 junior Patricio O’Ward says that a power issue robbed him of a chance to fight for his first Super Formula points at Motegi.

O’Ward was taking part in his second Super Formula round for the Mugen team in which he replaced expelled Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum in July at Fuji.

He finished 14th in Fuji after a spin in qualifying put him at the back of the grid, but in the dry at Motegi the Mexican driver proved more competitive.

Despite stalling on his way to the grid and starting from the back last weekend, O’Ward charged through the field until a lack of power affected his chances.

“We certainly went forward this weekend and it was good to have dry time in the car,” said O’Ward. “The race was good, we got up to 12th and had closed right up on the pack so only a few seconds separated us from sixth and seventh. 

“Then we lost power and were only running on about 70 percent for the last five laps.  A real shame as it was all coming together there for a good finish and maybe points.

“Still, as a second Super Formula event, I was happy with the progress.”

Read Also:

He added: “We were running the same pace as the leaders on soft [tyres] so that shows what we would be able to do with better qualifying. “

I was going forward and caught [Artem] Markelov who was also looking to go past another car but the engine went into anti-stall for some reason and I lost a couple-of-hundred yards. Luckily it only happened once. Then we were OK until we lost power at the end.”

O’Ward added that the next step to improve results in Super Formula would come from improving his qualifying form, in particular on the medium-compound Yokohama tyre.

“The key will be me learning to engage the medium tyre correctly as you have to use that for Q1,” said O’Ward. “I haven't done that yet so we didn't make it to Q2. 

"That's a bit of a black hole for me at the moment that needs to be sorted.”

Next article
Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead

Previous article

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead

Next article

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Drivers Patricio O'Ward
Teams Mugen
Author Jack Benyon

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou 00:17
Super Formula

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights 02:05
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle 03:16
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle

Round 5: Twin Ring Motegi Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 5: Twin Ring Motegi Race

Super Formula: Round 5 - Twin Ring Motegi 00:36
Super Formula

Super Formula: Round 5 - Twin Ring Motegi

Latest news

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"
SFjp

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid
SFjp

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue
SFjp

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead
SFjp

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead

Markelov has no answers for poor Super Formula form
SFjp

Markelov has no answers for poor Super Formula form

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.