Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super Formula / Motegi / Race report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead

shares
comments
Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead
By:
Aug 18, 2019, 7:18 AM

Ryo Hirakawa notched up his maiden Super Formula victory at Motegi, as Nick Cassidy finished on the podium to snatch the championship lead from Naoki Yamamoto.

When the 51-lap race got underway, Alex Palou led cleanly from pole position and started building a small gap up front, in what appeared to be a repeat of his lights-to-flag victory at Fuji.

However, Hirakawa slowly started cutting into Palou’s advantage and was right on the Nakajima Racing driver’s tail by lap 10.

It took another 13 laps for Hirakawa to pass Palou, the Impul driver sweeping around the outside coming out of the bridge complex to take the lead.

After clearing Palou, Hirakawa disappeared into the distance, taking the chequered flag by 2.972s from second-placed Kamui Kobayashi.

  • All Super Formula races are streamed live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

Kobayashi got a brilliant launch from seventh on the grid to pass both Tomoki Nojiri and Hiroaki Ishiura into turn 1, and then dispatched Red Bull junior Lucas Auer later on the opening lap to move into fourth.

The KCMG driver reeled in Dandelion’s Nirei Fukuzumi on lap 33 after a long battle, and was able to jump Palou with a later pitstop to finish second.

Cassidy started only 12th on the grid but chose to get rid of his medium tyres as early as lap 4, giving himself maximum track time on the faster soft compound.

That strategy turned to be a masterstroke as he found himself fifth on track after all the pitstops were settled. 

On the faster but worn-out soft tyres, Cassidy made light work of Fukuzumi, who ran wide at turn 11 shortly after his pitstop, and then passed Palou with six laps to go to score his third podium of the season.

The result elevates Cassidy to the top of the standings, as Yamamoto was unable to score points in a nightmare race for the reigning champion.

Yamamoto had qualified eighth on the grid but stalled on the grid, forcing him to start from the pitlane.

Although he adopted a similar medium-soft strategy as Cassidy, he could only finish ninth, missing on a points finish by just 0.261s.

Yamamoto’s teammate Fukuzumi finished fifth, ahead of last year’s winner Hiroaki Ishiura (Inging). 

Auer dropped to seventh in a relatively subdued outing for the B-Max by Motopark driver, while Tomoki Nojiri grabbed the final championship point in eighth.

Red Bull junior Patricio O’Ward stalled on the way to his grid spot, which led the race to be delayed by five minutes and the race distance to be shortened by a lap.

He was allowed to start from the back alongside the similarly-stalling B-Max/Motopark car of Harrison Newey, and charged his way through the field on a two-stop strategy to finish 14th.

O’Ward, however, slowed down momentarily on track while battling with Artem Markelov and Yamamoto, but was able to return to full speed shortly afterwards.

Race results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Japan Ryo Hirakawa Team Impul  
2 Japan Kamui Kobayashi carrozzeria Team KCMG 2.972
3 New Zealand Nick Cassidy Vantelin Team TOM'S 9.771
4 Spain Alex Palou TCS Nakajima Racing 16.314
5 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 18.668
6 Japan Hiroaki Ishiura JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 28.439
7 Austria Lucas Auer B-MAX with Motopark 43.123
8 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 43.70
9 Japan Naoki Yamamoto DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 43.961
10 Japan Yuji Kunimoto Kondo Racing 44.607
11 Japan Kazuya Oshima UOMO Sunoco Team LeMans 45.319
12 Russian Federation Artem Markelov UOMO Sunoco Team LeMans 46.006
13 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 46.645
14 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Team Mugen 48.887
15 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 49.840
16 Japan Kazuki Nakajima Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'00.738
17 Japan Sho Tsuboi JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'10.301
18 Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi Real Racing 1'12.814
19 United Kingdom Harrison Newey B-MAX with Motopark 1'27.739
  Japan Tadasuke Makino TCS Nakajima Racing 46 Laps
View full results
Next article
Markelov has no answers for poor Super Formula form

Previous article

Markelov has no answers for poor Super Formula form

Next article

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Drivers Ryo Hirakawa
Teams Impul
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h

Latest videos

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou 00:17
Super Formula

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights 02:05
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle 03:16
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle

Round 5: Twin Ring Motegi Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 5: Twin Ring Motegi Race

Super Formula: Round 5 - Twin Ring Motegi 00:36
Super Formula

Super Formula: Round 5 - Twin Ring Motegi

Latest news

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"
SFjp

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid
SFjp

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue
SFjp

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead
SFjp

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead

Markelov has no answers for poor Super Formula form
SFjp

Markelov has no answers for poor Super Formula form

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.