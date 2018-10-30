Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Motopark linked to Japanese Super Formula entry

shares
comments
Motopark linked to Japanese Super Formula entry
By: Marcus Simmons
1h ago

Leading Formula 3 European Championship team Motopark has been linked with a move into Japan’s Super Formula series for 2019.

Motopark boss Timo Rumpfkeil attended last weekend’s season finale at Suzuka, prompting speculation that the German squad could expand its horizons into Japan.

The team has been left off the list of 10 teams accepted for next season’s new FIA F3 Championship, despite running Joel Eriksson and Dan Ticktum to the runner-up spot in the European F3 standings in 2017 and ’18 respectively, and Ticktum to Macau Grand Prix glory last year.

Rumpfkeil told Motorsport.com that he was at Suzuka to help out Tom Dillmann, who has been competing in Super Formula this season with Team LeMans.

Dillmann partnered Sam Bird when Motopark operated the Russian Time squad that took the GP2 Series teams’ title in 2013, and has been a long associate of the team ever since, mainly in a driver-coaching role.

Rumpfkeil would only add a “no comment” when quizzed about any Super Formula aspirations.

Any further participation in the series could also be difficult for Dillmann, who would face date clashes with his Formula E campaign with NIO.

Mercedes DTM refugee Lucas Auer was also at Suzuka last weekend.

The Austrian was coy on any prospects of racing in Japan next season, although at present he appears only to have a GT3 programme with Mercedes lined up.

A Super Formula programme for Auer would not necessarily be connected with any putative project from Motopark, a team with which he has never previously competed.

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein

Start of the race

Start of the race

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next Super Formula article
End of an era: Farewell to Super Formula’s SF14

Previous article

End of an era: Farewell to Super Formula’s SF14
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Teams Motopark
Author Marcus Simmons
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Kubica in frame for Ferrari F1 development role
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica in frame for Ferrari F1 development role

53m ago
What’s behind F1's latest fashion for floor fins Article
Formula 1

What’s behind F1's latest fashion for floor fins

Hamilton: Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: "No idea" where Mercedes' form has gone

Latest videos
Super Formula Okayama 00:34
Super Formula

Super Formula Okayama

Sep 9, 2018

News in depth
Motopark linked to Japanese Super Formula entry
Super Formula

Motopark linked to Japanese Super Formula entry

End of an era: Farewell to Super Formula’s SF14
Super Formula

End of an era: Farewell to Super Formula’s SF14

Rossiter laments
Super Formula

Rossiter laments "shocking" Super Formula season

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.