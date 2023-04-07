Subscribe
Previous / Super Formula enters a new era: 2023 team-by-team preview
Super Formula / Fuji News

Opening practice of new Super Formula season cancelled

The opening practice session for this weekend's Super Formula season opener at Fuji Speedway has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Jamie Klein
By:
Listen to this article

A 90-minute session had been planned for Friday, starting at 1.40pm local time, ahead of Saturday's opening race of 2023 campaign.

However, persistent rain at Fuji has prompted the decision to call off the session.

While the conditions were not considered too poor to run, it's understood that the majority of teams did not want to risk damage to the cars for what would have been a largely meaningless session.

That's because the weather forecast for both Saturday and Sunday is for dry conditions.

Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.

The practice session will not be rescheduled, with qualifying for the first race set to take place on Saturday morning at 9.20am.

Instead of the usual knockout format, qualifying will be held as a single 45-minute session, with the start time unchanged.

The cancellation of practice means that all 22 drivers in the Super Formula field will be going into qualifying with no experience of the new SF23 package at Fuji.

Series organiser JRP made the decision to cut down to a single pre-season test for the 2023 season in order to ease a congested schedule. This was held at Suzuka in early March.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Super Formula enters a new era: 2023 team-by-team preview
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying

Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying

Super Formula
Fuji

Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third

Super Formula
Fuji

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying

Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying

SF Super Formula
Fuji

Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying Lawson "relieved" after maiden Super Formula qualifying

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third

SF Super Formula
Fuji

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole for opener, Lawson third

Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car

Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car Ferrari decides against F1 B-spec concept change for 2023 car

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, 55 years on

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, 55 years on

F1 Formula 1

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, 55 years on How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, 55 years on

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.