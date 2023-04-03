Subscribe
Super Formula tweaks OTS usage for 2023 season

Super Formula has made changes to the way the Overtake System (OTS) will be used for the 2023 season in a bid to increase passing opportunities.

The OTS, which works in a similar way to IndyCar's push-to-pass system, has been available for up to 200 seconds per race since the 2021 season.

Every activation is followed by a 100-second 'cool-down period' in which the system cannot be used, but series organiser JRP has made the decision to vary this figure per circuit for the new campaign in line with the introduction of the new SF23 car.

For Fuji, which hosts the first two rounds of the season on April 8-9 and the fifth round of the season in July, as well as Motegi, which is due to host Round 7, the cool-off period will be 120 seconds.

It will be 110 seconds for Round 5 at Sugo, while at Suzuka and Autopolis it remains set at 100 seconds.

The OTS allowance itself remains unchanged at 200 seconds per race, but the display lights on the roll hoop and rear crash structure will no longer flash when the overtaking aid is in use.

This is to discourage the system being used defensively by a driver who has noticed the roll hoop light flashing on the car behind.

The lights will still indicate how much OTS a driver has remaining as before, turning from green to red when the remaining allowance drops to 20 seconds and extinguishing completely when there is no boost left.

Additionally, the lights will still blink slowly to indicate that a driver is in the cool-down period.

Fans can use the official Super Formula app, 'SF go', to check how much OTS allocation each driver has remaining during the race, albeit with a time lag of 10-20 seconds. The service is being offered for free for this weekend's Fuji races.

Motorsport.tv will broadcast all 2023 Super Formula races live. Click here for more information.

