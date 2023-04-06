Subscribe
Super Formula / Fuji Preview

Fuji Super Formula – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Super Formula, Japan’s premier single-seater series, enters a new era this weekend with a pair of races at Fuji Speedway to kick off the 2023 season. Here’s how you can follow all the action.

The arrival of the new Dallara SF23 car, essentially a major overhaul of the previous SF19 chassis, has been introduced with the objective of cutting downforce and producing even more thrilling racing, with a significant shake-up of the competitive order also looking likely.

Defending two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri (Team Mugen) is aiming to become the first driver to conquer Japan's top formula series three times in a row since Satoru Nakajima in 1986, and although he topped last month's sole pre-season test at Suzuka, there are signs he could be vulnerable.

Aiming to capitalise amid this uncertainty will be the likes of Toyota World Endurance Championship stars Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Ryo Hirakawa (Team Impul), as well as Nojiri's fellow Super Formula champions Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing) and Yuji Kunimoto (KCMG).

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson (Mugen) will also be under the spotlight as he begins his quest to convince his bosses worthy of a move to Formula 1. The New Zealander faces competition for Rookie of the Year honours from Kakunoshin Ota (Dandelion), Raoul Hyman (B-Max Racing) and Cem Bolukbasi (TGM Grand Prix).

For more information, read our full 2023 season preview here.

Super Formula time schedule for Fuji, Rounds 1 & 2

Times are Local (GMT +9)/UK/EDT/NZ

Friday April 7

Practice (90 minutes) – 1.40pm/5.40am/0.40am/4.40pm

Saturday April 8

Qualifying – 9.20am/1.20am/8.20pm (Friday)/12.20pm

Round 1 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.15pm/6.15am/1.15am/5.15pm

Sunday April 9

Qualifying – 9am/1am/8pm (Saturday)/12pm

Round 2 (41 laps or 75 minutes) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/5.30pm

How can I watch Super Formula at Fuji?

Like last year, Motorsport.tv will provide live coverage of every race this year, while for the first time the coverage is being expanded to include qualifying. Available worldwide except Japan (subscription required).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s Japan-based analyst Jamie Klein, and is also available via the official 'SF go' app.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

Super Formula entry list for Fuji, Rounds 1 & 2

Team/Engine No. Driver
Mugen/Honda 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
15 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
4 Japan Kazuto Kotaka
Dandelion Racing/Honda 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
6

Japan Kakunoshin Ota
KCMG/Toyota 7

Japan Kamui Kobayashi
18

Japan Yuji Kunimoto
ThreeBond Racing/Honda 12

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
Rookie Racing/Toyota 14

Japan Kazuya Oshima
Impul/Toyota 19

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
20

Japan Ryo Hirakawa
TOM'S/Toyota 36

France Giuliano Alesi
37

Japan Ritomo Miyata
Inging/Toyota 38

Japan Sho Tsuboi
39

Japan Sena Sakaguchi
B-Max Racing/Honda 50

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
51

United Kingdom Raoul Hyman
TGM Grand Prix/Honda 53

Japan Toshiki Oyu
55

Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Nakajima Racing/Honda 64

Japan Naoki Yamamoto
65

Japan Ren Sato
