Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Other rally / Breaking news

Team switch for Subaru's factory Australian rally campaign

shares
comments
Team switch for Subaru's factory Australian rally campaign
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
59m ago

Molly Taylor will drive for a new team during the 2019 Australian Rally Championship, as part of a shake-up of Subaru's factory programme.

The carmaker will shift its factory ARC programme away from Les Walkden Rallying for 2019, instead linking up with another Tasmanian-based team in Orange Motorsport Engineering, run by Craig Brooks.

That ends a three-year relationship with LWR, which helped revive Subaru's factory rally presence down under back in 2016 by taking Taylor to a milestone ARC title, the first for a female driver.

A less official link between LWR and Subaru, which covers decades of running Subarus in the ARC and Asia-Pacific Rally Championship, will continue despite the new factory arrangement.

"We’ve had a fantastic three years with LWR, spearheaded, of course, by Les Walkden, who has brought so much to the sport – and of course Subaru – over several decades," said Subaru Australia Managing Director Colin Christie.

“We now look forward to continued success with Craig’s team.

"It’s a hugely competitive landscape since the advent of lightweight, high-speed AP4 and R5 rally cars in the championship, but we figure we can give them a good run for their money this year, which will make it a gripping contest all round – great for the series and fans alike.”

Taylor added: “We can’t thank Les enough for all that we’ve achieved over the last three years and, of course, winning the Championship in our first year, in 2016, was fantastic and will forever remain a highlight of my career.

“Les and the LWR crew were an integral part of that success and we’ve been privileged to work with them.

“Equally, we look forward to working with Craig and his operation to challenge for the championship in a highly-competitive field.

“Tasmanian-based teams have the ingredients to reach the heights, so we’ll be aiming for the stars.”

The 2019 ARC season kicks off with the Forest Rally in Busselton, Western Australia, on the first weekend in April.

That's followed by rounds in Canberra, Launceston, Ballarat and Adelaide before the season finale at Rally Australia in November.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Other rally
Drivers Molly Taylor
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

4h ago
Hickory Motor Speedway reunion showcases NASCAR’s past Article
NASCAR

Hickory Motor Speedway reunion showcases NASCAR’s past

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019 Article
Formula 1

Why longer wheelbase cars could be the F1 trend in 2019

Latest videos
Monza Rally Show Sunday highlights 02:36
Other rally

Monza Rally Show Sunday highlights

Dec 9, 2018
Monza Rally Show Saturday highlights 02:59
Other rally

Monza Rally Show Saturday highlights

Dec 9, 2018

News in depth
Team switch for Subaru's factory Australian rally campaign
Other rally

Team switch for Subaru's factory Australian rally campaign

Rossi sweeps Monza Rally Show for seventh win
Other rally

Rossi sweeps Monza Rally Show for seventh win

Can a name change save UK motorsport?
Other cars

Can a name change save UK motorsport?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.