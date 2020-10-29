Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other rally / Breaking news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

shares
comments
Class overhaul for Australian rallying
By:

The Australian Rally Championship will undergo an overhaul of its class structure ahead of its 2021 season.

Following what's effectively been a year off due to the pandemic, the ARC will sport a whole new class structure when it returns in 2021.

The outright class will continue to cater for all FIA categories (excluding WRC), and will be supported with five additional cup classes.

They are the 2WD Cup (for front- and rear-wheel-drive cars), the ARC Production Cup (for PRC cars), the ARC Junior Cup (drivers aged under 26 in a two-wheel-drive car), the ARC Classic Cup (for eligible classic cars) and the ARC Teams Cup (for three-crew teams).

The ARC Manufacturers' Championship will also continue to be awarded.

Read Also:

“We’ve obviously had an enforced break from national level rallying and this has given us an opportunity to revisit the make up of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, and we’re excited to be able to announce our plans now so competitors can now start working on their 2021 campaigns,” said Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith.

“Of course, all eyes will be on the outright championship, which we expect to be fiercely contested next year, but these new cups will allow people an opportunity to get involved in a number of events throughout the year, without having to commit to a full season.

“We’ve spent the past 12 months extensively consulting with the competitor group as well as our event organisers and we are certain 2021 will be a fantastic year of rallying that will see increased competitor numbers and some really exciting events.”

2021 Australian Rally Championship calendar

Round Event Format Date
1 National Capital Rally (ACT) Sprint March 27-28
2 Forest Rally (WA) Endurance May 1-2
3 Rally Tasmania (TAS) Sprint June 26-27
4 Gippsland Rally (VIC) Endurance August 7-8
5 Adelaide Hills Rally (SA) Sprint/APRC Qualifier October 16-17
6 TBA (NSW) Endurance/APRC Final November 26-28
 
Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC

Previous article

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC
Load comments

About this article

Series Other rally
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win

Wolff: Williams decision not down to Russell's performance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Williams decision not down to Russell's performance

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order

Allison reveals Mercedes' biggest challenge at new F1 tracks
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

Allison reveals Mercedes' biggest challenge at new F1 tracks

Latest news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show

Australian Rally Championship locks in return
Misc Other rally / Breaking news

Australian Rally Championship locks in return

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

2
Formula 1

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule

3
MotoGP

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

4
Formula 1

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record

5
Formula 1

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023

Latest news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying
Misc

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC
Misc

Ex-WRC driver Mikkelsen gets first 2020 rally outing in ERC

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show
Misc

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show

Australian Rally Championship locks in return
Misc

Australian Rally Championship locks in return

Bottas finishes ninth on Arctic Lapland Rally
Misc

Bottas finishes ninth on Arctic Lapland Rally

Latest videos

Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound 01:22
Other rally

Belgian Rally Championship: Craig Breen Pure sound

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights 02:28
Other rally

Belgian Rally Championship: Round 2 - Aarova Rally Highlights

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer 02:01
Other rally

Manx Rally 1989: Colin McRae and Derek Ringer

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra 01:58
Other rally

Onboard: Dani Sordo goes ice rallying in Andorra

ARC: Harry Bates looks forward to racing against brother Lewis 01:42
Other rally

ARC: Harry Bates looks forward to racing against brother Lewis

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.