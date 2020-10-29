Class overhaul for Australian rallying

Following what's effectively been a year off due to the pandemic, the ARC will sport a whole new class structure when it returns in 2021.

The outright class will continue to cater for all FIA categories (excluding WRC), and will be supported with five additional cup classes.

They are the 2WD Cup (for front- and rear-wheel-drive cars), the ARC Production Cup (for PRC cars), the ARC Junior Cup (drivers aged under 26 in a two-wheel-drive car), the ARC Classic Cup (for eligible classic cars) and the ARC Teams Cup (for three-crew teams).

The ARC Manufacturers' Championship will also continue to be awarded.

“We’ve obviously had an enforced break from national level rallying and this has given us an opportunity to revisit the make up of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship, and we’re excited to be able to announce our plans now so competitors can now start working on their 2021 campaigns,” said Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith.

“Of course, all eyes will be on the outright championship, which we expect to be fiercely contested next year, but these new cups will allow people an opportunity to get involved in a number of events throughout the year, without having to commit to a full season.

“We’ve spent the past 12 months extensively consulting with the competitor group as well as our event organisers and we are certain 2021 will be a fantastic year of rallying that will see increased competitor numbers and some really exciting events.”

2021 Australian Rally Championship calendar