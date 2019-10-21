Top events
Porsche Supercup / Breaking news

Calderon to make Mexico Porsche Supercup cameo

Calderon to make Mexico Porsche Supercup cameo
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 3:36 PM

Formula 2 racer Tatiana Calderon will make her first foray into sportscar racing with an appearance in this weekend's Porsche Supercup season finale in Mexico.

The Alfa Romeo F1 tester will drive a guest entry for the Project 1 team entered under the 'Huawei-Telcel-Infinitum-Claro' banner in the Mexican GP-supporting double header.

It will mark Calderon's first competitive outing outside of single-seaters, and on the track where she racked up her first mileage behind the wheel of a grand prix car last year.

“I am very happy to return to Mexico and I will always have the memory of my debut in a Formula 1 car at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Alfa Romeo Racing," she said.

"This time I am very happy to return to this circuit to compete in the Porsche Supercup. It will be a great challenge for me because it is something very different from the cars in which I have specialised, but I will certainly enjoy it very much. 

"Racing on the support bill of the F1 Grand Prix in Mexico will feel like racing at home.”

Calderon is enduring a tough first season of F2 with the Arden team, and ahead of next month's Abu Dhabi finale is the only full-time driver yet to score a point.

The Colombian was handed another F1 test outing earlier this year at the wheel of a 2013-spec Sauber C32 at Paul Ricard following her two runs at the end of 2018.

Tatiana Calderon, Arden

Tatiana Calderon, Arden

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

About this article

Series Porsche Supercup
Drivers Tatiana Calderon
Teams Team Project 1
Author Jamie Klein

