Leading German sportscar team Project 1 files for bankruptcy
Leading German sportscar racing outfit Project 1 Motorsport has filed for bankruptcy and will not contest the DTM in 2024.
Sandro Holzem, Project 1 Motorsport BMW M4 GT3
Alexander Trienitz
Marco Wittmann, Project 1 Motorsport BMW M4 GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race
Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race
Project 1 team withdraws from WEC Spa after crashes
Project 1 team withdraws from WEC Spa after crashes Project 1 team withdraws from WEC Spa after crashes
Heinemeier Hansson: 'Fake silvers' forced WEC exit
Heinemeier Hansson: 'Fake silvers' forced WEC exit Heinemeier Hansson: 'Fake silvers' forced WEC exit
Latest news
Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Josh Mason joins Abel Motorsports for 2024 Indy NXT campaign
Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"
Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning" Daniel Suárez's iconic Atlanta win "only the beginning"
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year
How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year How raised “self-awareness” will boost Piastri in his second F1 year
Prime
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments