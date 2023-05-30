Subscribe
Coulthard to make Porsche return

Fabian Coulthard is set to return to one-make Porsche racing in Carrera Cup in Darwin next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
025-Mostert-EV-11-22-MH1_9831

Coulthard is expected to line up with Porsche Centre Melbourne for his Carrera Cup return alongside Carrera Cup rookie Courtney Prince.

He will effectively replace Nick McBride at the squad following McBride's defection, led by backer Marc Cini, to Melbourne Performance Centre for the remainder of the season.

Coulthard is testing with Porsche Centre Melbourne today and is expected to join Prince in the squad's line-up for the Darwin Triple Crown in a little over two weeks.

The Kiwi is no stranger to Carrera Cup. He spent two years in the series back in the mid-2000s after returning to Australia following a stint racing open-wheelers in Europe.

He won the Aussie Carrera Cup title in 2005 before moving into Supercars.

Coulthard's return to Carrera Cup will dovetail with his current Supercars commitments as an enduro driver with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

He is set to take part in WAU's Gen3 test at Winton tomorrow.

There's only been a single Carrera Cup round so far this season, Jackson Walls and Max Vidau locked on 114 points each thanks to a win apiece at Albert Park.

