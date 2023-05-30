Coulthard to make Porsche return
Fabian Coulthard is set to return to one-make Porsche racing in Carrera Cup in Darwin next month.
Coulthard is expected to line up with Porsche Centre Melbourne for his Carrera Cup return alongside Carrera Cup rookie Courtney Prince.
He will effectively replace Nick McBride at the squad following McBride's defection, led by backer Marc Cini, to Melbourne Performance Centre for the remainder of the season.
Coulthard is testing with Porsche Centre Melbourne today and is expected to join Prince in the squad's line-up for the Darwin Triple Crown in a little over two weeks.
The Kiwi is no stranger to Carrera Cup. He spent two years in the series back in the mid-2000s after returning to Australia following a stint racing open-wheelers in Europe.
He won the Aussie Carrera Cup title in 2005 before moving into Supercars.
Coulthard's return to Carrera Cup will dovetail with his current Supercars commitments as an enduro driver with Walkinshaw Andretti United.
He is set to take part in WAU's Gen3 test at Winton tomorrow.
There's only been a single Carrera Cup round so far this season, Jackson Walls and Max Vidau locked on 114 points each thanks to a win apiece at Albert Park.
Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU
Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU
Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000
Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000 Mostert paired with Coulthard for Bathurst 1000
Infamous Mustang returns to Bathurst
Infamous Mustang returns to Bathurst Infamous Mustang returns to Bathurst
Percat's frightening first in Tasmania
Percat's frightening first in Tasmania Percat's frightening first in Tasmania
WAU backing Percat amid tough run
WAU backing Percat amid tough run WAU backing Percat amid tough run
Why WAU prodigy is "the real deal"
Why WAU prodigy is "the real deal" Why WAU prodigy is "the real deal"
Latest news
Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars
Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars
Weather forces Supercars test cancellation
Weather forces Supercars test cancellation Weather forces Supercars test cancellation
Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP
Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP
Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash
Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.