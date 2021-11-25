S5000 joins Supercars in Darwin

The V8-powered open-wheeler category will make its first appearance at the Hidden Valley circuit as part of a packed Triple Crown undercard.

The Australian Superbike Championship and a two-night Nitro Up North drag racing event will also be part of the Triple Crown.

It's the first confirmed crossover of Supercars and Australian Racing Group categories for next season as part of the new RACE ownership.

“The Merlin Darwin Triple Crown is one of the most popular events in the sport and the perfect place to bring Australia’s premier open-wheel category in 2022,” said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“There really will be something for everyone with our open-wheelers joining the best tin-tops, bikes and drag racing cars in the country.

“Hidden Valley’s 1.1 kilometre-long front straight is the perfect place for our S5000s to stretch their legs and we’re certain they will put on a show for the passionate Northern Territory motorsport fans who always support the event in their thousands.

“It’s significant for Australia’s most prestigious open-wheel award to join such an incredible array of categories and such a large event, and we can’t wait to race in the Territory next year.”

S5000 is yet to unveil its full schedule for the 2022 Australian Drivers Championship, with earlier plans to transition to a summer calendar seemingly scuppered by the pandemic.

The 2021 Gold Star season finished back in May while the category is currently hosting a two-round, seven-race Tasman Series which started at Sydney Motorsport Park last week and will conclude at Bathurst next week.

Aaron Cameron leads the Tasman Series from Tim Macrow and Roberto Merhi.